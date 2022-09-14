Read full article on original website
Paulding County Progress
Tigers sweep past Panthers
PAULDING – The Paulding Lady Panthers hosted Liberty Center in a non-league high school volleyball match Thursday night with the visiting Tigers posting a three-game sweep of the maroon and white. The orange and black took the opening set 25-16 before Liberty Center outlasted the Panthers 28-26 to capture...
Paulding County Progress
Lady Raiders cruise to win over Big Green
HAVILAND – Wayne Trace recorded a straight-set win over visiting Ottoville Thursday night in non-league volleyball action as the Lady Raiders improved to 8-1 overall on the season. The red, white and blue posted a 25-17 victory in the opening set of the match and followed that up with...
Paulding County Progress
Raiders runners-up Willow Bend Invite
VAN WERT – The Lincolnview Lady Lancers got a 46 from Zoey Tracy and went on to capture the team title at the Willow Bend Girls Golf Invitational Thursday evening at Willow Bend Country Club. The blue and gold totaled a 212 to nip second place Wayne Trace by...
High school football: Oregon Clay shuts down Lima Senior
Lima Senior’s best offense was its defense but that was not enough to overcome the Spartans’ offensive inconsistencies and penalties as they fell to Oregon Clay 42-14 in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference clash Friday. This marks Lima Senior’s second straight loss as they fall to 3-2 on...
Paulding County Progress
Aces post tri-match victory
WOODBURN – Aiden Pollick posted a round of 35 to lead the Hicksville Aces to a Green Meadows Conference tri-match win over Fairview and Antwerp at Pond-A-River Golf Course Thursday night. The Aces totaled a score of 158 to win the match while the Apaches carded a 168 and...
Times-Bulletin
Campbell, Cougars use record night to down St. Marys
VAN WERT — One week removed from their first loss of the season, the Cougars rebounded in a big way with a 70-41 victory over St. Marys behind a massive performance from junior wideout Conner Campbell. Campbell caught 12 balls for 269 yards and four touchdowns in the Van...
CBS Sports
Bowling Green vs. Marshall: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Marshall Thundering Herd will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They are staying on the road to face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 5 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Thundering Herd won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17-point advantage in the spread.
Lima News
Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals
A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Class Of 1967 Celebrates 55th Class Reunion
REUNION … The Edgerton High School Class of 1967 held their 55th Class Reunion on August 27,2022 at Jackie Blues in Bryan, Ohio. The evening was spent visiting and reminiscing. Plans are for another reunion to be held in five years. Back row Denny Nester, Jim Sechler, Greg Schott, Lee Wilson, Dave Peebles, Jim Stoll, Tom Fix, John Dietsch, Steve Koerner, Chuck Herman and Ed Kimpel. Front row Paul Gebhard, Saundra (Hendricks) Bandy,Hilda (Herman) Mc Cool, Vickie (Kurtz) Apt, Linda (Metz) Stayer, Kathy (Engler) Whitman, Shirley (Harvey) Ladd, Jim Sanders, Neal Hug and Mike Bowman.
WANE-TV
“We love you Luke Bryan” – Fans tailgate before concert
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returned back to Allen County for the fifth time Thursday night. Located at Spangler Farm in Monroeville, fans filled the field hours before the concert was set to kick off to tailgate. Jen Forman, a concert attendee and Luke Bryan fan said she arrived at 2:30 p.m. and was having a blast.
bgfalconmedia.com
Danny Trejo to visit Bowling Green
Danny Trejo, best-selling author and actor, is to visit Bowling Green for the Wood County District Public Library (WCDPL) Foundation Series Event. According to WCDPL, film and book lovers are invited to meet Trejo on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.
Maumee River Rd. closed for 'several hours' Friday night due to downed power lines
MAUMEE, Ohio — River Road in Maumee will be closed for "several hours" on Friday night between Key Street and the Walcott House after a car crash caused downed power lines, according to the Maumee Police Division. Maumee police said there were no injuries reported from the crash.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
WANE-TV
School bus involved in minor crash near Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A school bus with 22 students aboard was in a minor crash at the intersection of Homestead and Aboite Center roads at approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon. No injuries were initially reported to first responders before medics arrived and reevaluated all students. After medics...
fcnews.org
Allen named new Wauseon School Board member
A new member of the Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education was sworn in Friday. Alice Allen was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Stacia Radabaugh. Radabaugh resigned due to a move out of state. Since she was the board president a change in leadership also was needed....
WANE-TV
Hope for 62-year-old cold case rests with buried DNA
PAULDING, Ohio. (WANE) – In 1960, fourteen-year-old Nancy Eagleson was kidnapped, raped, and killed. The crime has gone unsolved to this day, but Eagleson believes that the DNA she was buried with could crack the cold case. The only witness to the crime was Eagleson’s sister, Sheryl Garza, who...
hometownstations.com
All are invited to an evening of fun, food, and more at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a chance for neighbors to get to know their neighbors. It was a hit last year and they plan for it to be bigger this year. The Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is holding an impact community event to celebrate living in Lima. Along with food, games, and raffles, the pond will be stocked and kids will be able to learn how to fish.
hometownstations.com
No one injured in Hancock County shooting incident, suspect fled
Authorities in Hancock County searching for a suspect after a shooting incident west of Williamstown. According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, they were called to 7400 County Road 304 at 12:42 Thursday afternoon on reports of a shooting. The caller claimed 28-year-old Austin J. Wickman of Findlay fired a handgun at someone in the residence and fled the scene. Deputies responding to the area could not find Wickman and began a search for him.
