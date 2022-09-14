ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
9News

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Casper, WY
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s 2022 Elk Season Is Underway And Looking Good

The season started with high temperatures, but the mercury has dropped and finally the goal in Wyoming are putting those elk in the freezer. Living in this state we keep a pretty close eye on how the seasons are going, even if you weren't lucky enough to draw a license this year. There is no doubt this time of year, the rut is starting, the bulls are bugling and starting to pair up with their lady friends.
county17.com

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

THE CENTER SQUARE — Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Wildlife Management#Wyoming Game#Commission#Fish Department#Issuance Of Licenses
cowboystatedaily.com

As Nation’s Energy Bills Rise, Wyoming Keeps Electric Rates Lower Than Average

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s hard to escape high energy costs these days. Gasoline prices have come down in the past couple months, but they remain higher than they were last year. There are many other areas where energy costs hit pocketbooks. Just about every business consumes energy, whether it’s fuel or electricity. So rising energy costs are contributing, at least partly, to inflationary pressures on food, housing, and everything.
WYOMING STATE
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
K2 Radio

Wyoming to Receive $25 Million to Clean Up Orphaned Wells

State and federal authorities overseeing oil and gas operations in Wyoming anticipate 25 million in federal funding to clean up wells, pipelines, pads and other related facilities left “orphaned,", according to Wyofile. There are more than 2,307 orphaned well sites in Wyoming, according to state and federal estimates. The...
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming’s mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy