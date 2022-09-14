ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons explains his ‘Undisputed’ no-show

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Micah Parsons revealed why he ghosted Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

The star linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys was supposed to have a weekly spot on FS1’s “Undisputed.” However, according to Bayless, Parsons went “radio silent” on the network this week before what was supposed to be his first appearance.

“My starting QB went down and we lost, I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on the show at that point. I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room,” Parsons told reporters, including Jon Machota of The Athletic , on Wednesday.

Bayless had previously explained his side of the ghosting.

“We had equipment installed in Micah’s home in the Dallas area, and when we made the big, grand announcement he immediately tweeted about how excited he was to join us,” Bayless told Sharpe on Tuesday’s show. “Then yesterday came and all day we couldn’t reach Micah. Then, as it got to be evening, we couldn’t even reach any of his people.”

Micah Parsons
Getty Images

Both Bayless and Sharpe hoped Parsons would join them later in the season.

Nonetheless, Sharpe took issue with the way Parsons communicated — or, in this case, didn’t communicate — the message to FS1, saying he wished the linebacker had “a little more class” to give them a head’s up.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were supposed to have Micah Parsons on ‘Undisputed’ every Tuesday.
FS1
Micah Parsons was enthusiastic about joining ‘Undisputed’ for a weekly spot when the role was announced.
Twitter / Micah Parsons

“I’m hopeful that after a couple weeks of them getting back to winning that he’d join us during the season, even if it’s not every week,” Sharpe said. “But I don’t understand why, after FS1 put the equipment in his house, he’d go radio silent. Just say, ‘Look, at this point in time I just want to focus on football. I’m sorry to have led you guys on but right now football is the most important thing and I’m not gonna be able to do it right now.’”

This season, there are a number of weekly media spots with current NFL stars. Aaron Rodgers has his customary interview with Pat McAfee. Josh Allen is speaking to Kyle Brandt’s podcast, which is produced by Omaha Productions for ESPN. Joe Burrow will be on Colin Cowherd’s podcast on the host’s Volume network. Von Miller has a show with Bleacher Report.

It would be highly unlikely if any of those individuals or others decline to do their shows after losses.

