(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
The big screen experience made its return to small town Wisconsin after the Mann family re-opened the Montello Theater. Cultures from all over the world were celebrated at today's Sun Prairie Multicultural Festival. Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kids...
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
Here's where you can find it.
This advertising content was produced in collaboration between Vox Creative and our sponsor, without involvement from Vox Media editorial staff. Craig Culver (yes, this Craig Culver) remembers his parents taking him and his siblings out to dinner frequently, and not just to places that served kid-friendly burgers and fries. The Wisconsin-native remembers traveling all over the state — to Madison, Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin Dells — to dine at homey restaurants that served (his parents) brandy old fashioneds and the kids onion rings. They were casual but classy, relaxed but lively, with simple, strong names like Fisher’s, or Firehouse Restaurant or, one of his favorites — The Pines.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
You'd think a state having one of the biggest cities in America, while also being one of the most popular tourist destinations would have a few hidden gems. Well, if you believe ParkSleepFly, The Land of Lincoln is devoid of off-the-beaten-path finds. Now depending on who you ask that may...
@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
