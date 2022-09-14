ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin family brings big screen feeling back to a small town

The big screen experience made its return to small town Wisconsin after the Mann family re-opened the Montello Theater. Cultures from all over the world were celebrated at today's Sun Prairie Multicultural Festival. Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kids...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars

MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens Point, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Stevens Point, WI
Food & Drinks
State
Wisconsin State
City
Stevens Point, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Stevens Point, WI
Government
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
veronapress.com

Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs

Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
VERONA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains

MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Johnson
Eater

How The Wisconsin Supper Club Tradition Helped Birth A Beloved Midwestern Chain

This advertising content was produced in collaboration between Vox Creative and our sponsor, without involvement from Vox Media editorial staff. Craig Culver (yes, this Craig Culver) remembers his parents taking him and his siblings out to dinner frequently, and not just to places that served kid-friendly burgers and fries. The Wisconsin-native remembers traveling all over the state — to Madison, Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin Dells — to dine at homey restaurants that served (his parents) brandy old fashioneds and the kids onion rings. They were casual but classy, relaxed but lively, with simple, strong names like Fisher’s, or Firehouse Restaurant or, one of his favorites — The Pines.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin’s French Island faces stark choices as PFAS water crisis lingers

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Food Drink#Metro Wire Staff#Sunset Point Winery
1440 WROK

Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall

Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1065thebuzz.com

Japanese tourist’s review of Wisconsin should be the next Travel Wisconsin TV commercial.

@Travel Wisconsin, stop whatever work you’re doing on your next ad campaign and just pay this guy for the rights to this video. It’s perfect. Because sometimes it takes a video like this to wake you up as to how good you have it. Watching someone experience everything that Wisconsin has to offer for the first time and seeing the smile that it puts on their face is a reminder to not take those things for granted. Like I know cheese curds are dope, I’ve been eating them my whole life. But watching this guy bite into them reignites that passion I have for dipping hot, melty cheese into a ranch bath and shoving them down my gullet.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Wisconsin

There has always been this idea online that it is illegal to collect and harvest rainwater. Popular TikTok channels about collecting rain will be flooded with comments claiming it is illegal but is there any truth to these statements?. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Eight Wisconsin public schools gain Blue Ribbon recognition

WISCONSIN — Eight Wisconsin public schools gained the recognition of a Blue Ribbon School, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. In total, 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the U.S. gained the recognition this year. The designation is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy