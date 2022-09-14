Read full article on original website
Menasha wins title of ‘Best-Tasting Tap Water’ in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ever wonder where the best-tasting tap water is in Wisconsin? Well, wonder no more because one municipality was declared a winner during the state’s largest annual water conference. Menasha Water Utility was officially declared with having the best-tasting tap water in the state, based...
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
Kwik Trip expands into Michigan, opens first location in UP
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WFRV) – Michigan residents will now be able to enjoy all the amenities only found inside a Kwik Trip without having to cross state lines. According to Kwik Trip’s website, a new location in Ironwood had its grand opening on September 14. This is Kwik Trip’s first Michigan store.
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Wisconsin sees jump in deaths from COVID-19 with 20 reported
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,629,322 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,439 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,629,3221,627,905 (+1,417) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,810 (64.7%)3,775,582 (64.7%)
Eight Wisconsin schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for ‘exemplary achievement’
(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin. The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.
Wisconsin to get federal funding for additional electric vehicle charging stations along major roadways
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Federal Highway Administration has approved Wisconsin’s plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) initiative. The approval means that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) can now receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure...
Isl’d game day weekend storms
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Rain continues primarily to the north & west for tonight. We could see a downpour in the Green Bay/Appleton areas throughout the evening hours, but around 10pm, storm chances move back further north. More thunderstorm chances roll in tonight and...
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
WI DNR warns of ATV/UTV safety, cites 12 deaths already in 2022
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging drivers to be safe while they are out on an ATV or UTV after 12 related deaths this year. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 71 percent of ATV rider deaths were crashes involving no other vehicles in 2020.
Spotty rain chances for the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We’ll be keeping our eyes on a cold front out west for rain chances as we get into the weekend. Overall, Friday looks nice! Skies will be partly sunny, and the air warm and humid. The highs get into the lower 80s away from the lake. IN THE AFTERNOON a few spotty showers could work into our northern counties.
Thunderstorm chances move in this weekend
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Southerly winds came in today, and that is what gave way to the warm and humid conditions that we saw. Warm and humid conditions continue into tonight. Another warm one for tomorrow, as those southerly winds hang on into the...
Mild & muggy Sunday, turning much cooler late this week
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Sunday: A few early morning showers and storms will pass through locations mainly south of Hwy. 29. Once they move to our east we will be left with a partly sunny sky for the afternoon. It’ll once again be a warm and muggy day as highs push into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southwest breeze at 5-15 mph.
Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly seven weeks of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own.
Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV. Johnson, a two-term...
Lake Michigan water levels continue to fall, still above average
(WFRV) – It was just two years ago when record high water levels brought flooding and erosion problems to much of the Great Lakes, including Lake Michigan. Water levels typically increase during the spring and summer months as snowfall and storms bring heavier rains that flow into the lakes. By the autumn and winter, heavier precipitation typically becomes less frequent, and lake effect snow evaporates water from the lake.
