BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dorothy June Murphy Rader, 80, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home in Bridgeport and entered her Heavenly Home into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 14, 1942, a daughter of the late Melvin E. Murphy Sr. and the late Wilma I. McKinney Murphy. Mrs. Rader was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Rader, on June 14, 2007.Mrs. Rader is survived by her son, Jeffrey Murphy of Utah; her daughters, Regina C. Hall of Pt. Pleasant, Laura M. Smith of Monongah, Rebecca Nay and husband David of Lumberport, Yvonne Wilcox of Ohio, and Susan Gibson of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Randall G. Rader of Columbus, OH, Michael P. Murphy and wife Amy of Fort Mill, SC, Alissa R. Gilligan and husband Justin of Maryland, Travis J. Nay of Columbus, OH, Justin A. Hall of Huntington, Chelsea R. Hall of Point Pleasant, Robert E. Smith III of Fairmont, and Melissa Seiler of Florida; her beloved great grandchildren, Camdyn, Charlotte, Claire, Cruz, Oliver, and Rory; one brother, Harry Murphy and wife Rose of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lavern Murphy, Tom Murphy and Melvin Murphy; five sisters, Ella Jean Pritchard, Darlene Sanders, Sandra Foltz, Terri Holby, and Louann Heater; and her grandson, Zachary Nay.Dorothy was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1960, and a retired bookkeeper from Barnes and Brass with 20 years of service. In addition, she worked as a legal secretary for J.T. Michael, Attorney, and a bookkeeper for IVOE Local #132. She attended Evangel Baptist Church of Bridgeport, and was a member of the Harrison County Senior Citizens(Bridgeport Satellite) and Maple Lake Canasta Club.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00am with Reverend Jeff Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

