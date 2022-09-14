Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Dorothy June Murphy Rader
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dorothy June Murphy Rader, 80, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home in Bridgeport and entered her Heavenly Home into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 14, 1942, a daughter of the late Melvin E. Murphy Sr. and the late Wilma I. McKinney Murphy. Mrs. Rader was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Rader, on June 14, 2007.Mrs. Rader is survived by her son, Jeffrey Murphy of Utah; her daughters, Regina C. Hall of Pt. Pleasant, Laura M. Smith of Monongah, Rebecca Nay and husband David of Lumberport, Yvonne Wilcox of Ohio, and Susan Gibson of Ohio; eight grandchildren, Randall G. Rader of Columbus, OH, Michael P. Murphy and wife Amy of Fort Mill, SC, Alissa R. Gilligan and husband Justin of Maryland, Travis J. Nay of Columbus, OH, Justin A. Hall of Huntington, Chelsea R. Hall of Point Pleasant, Robert E. Smith III of Fairmont, and Melissa Seiler of Florida; her beloved great grandchildren, Camdyn, Charlotte, Claire, Cruz, Oliver, and Rory; one brother, Harry Murphy and wife Rose of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Lavern Murphy, Tom Murphy and Melvin Murphy; five sisters, Ella Jean Pritchard, Darlene Sanders, Sandra Foltz, Terri Holby, and Louann Heater; and her grandson, Zachary Nay.Dorothy was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1960, and a retired bookkeeper from Barnes and Brass with 20 years of service. In addition, she worked as a legal secretary for J.T. Michael, Attorney, and a bookkeeper for IVOE Local #132. She attended Evangel Baptist Church of Bridgeport, and was a member of the Harrison County Senior Citizens(Bridgeport Satellite) and Maple Lake Canasta Club.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00am with Reverend Jeff Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey
Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Barbour County on August 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Gladys M. Alexander Boyles. She is...
The Recorddelta
Local bed and breakfast damaged by fire
BUCKHANNON — The Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern, located at 236 Haynes Drive, caught fire on Thursday, September 15. Local fire departments were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. Additional fire departments from surrounding counties also responded. Buckhannon Fire Department Chief J.B. Kimble confirmed that the...
WTAP
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Crews battle fire at Clarksburg home
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews battled a fire Friday morning at a home in Clarksburg. Firefighters were called to the home on Monroe Ave. around 7:40 a.m. where they found a fire inside. Officials on scene told 5 News it appears the fire started in the living room and much...
WDTV
Fire ravages Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A fire tore through the Deer Park Inn and Rustic Tavern in Buckhannon. Crews responded to the fire Thursday evening. The Buckhannon Fire Department tells 5 News the fire originated in the kitchen before spreading to the attic of the two-story building. About half the building...
Welcome to Mountaintop: Dignitaries gather at Mountaintop Beverage facility
MORGANTOWN -- “Welcome to Mountaintop,” Jeff Sokal said Friday afternoon, drawing cheers from 100 or so people gathered in the shadow of a behemoth structure perched like a crown atop th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community pulls together to support family after toddler’s drowning
West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend.
WDTV
Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens for the season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was opening day of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. This was the third year they had been back since they had a long hiatus. The farm was reopened in 2020 by the current owner Patrick Ash. He explained that it was his parents that had ran the farm years ago.
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
Adopt a rescue for Puppy Mill Awareness Day
Sept. 17 is National Puppy Mill Awareness Day, but what are puppy mills, and why are they a reason to adopt your next companion from a shelter?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
WDTV
String of overnight fires in Marion County under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a string of overnight fires in Marion County. Fires broke out within hours of each other at three separate homes Wednesday night. The homes were all located within a few miles of each other. One house was on Sincola Ln. of Koons Run...
Metro News
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
2 women wanted for questioning in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg Police Department Wednesday asked for the public's help identifying two women.
WDTV
Mon Health approved to build hospital in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced Friday it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport. 5 News reported in July that Mon Health had filed a formal application for the hospital. The nearly 20,000 square foot project, dubbed Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital, is...
weelunk.com
Fuel Up With Food From These Local Food Trucks
What’s not to love about a food truck? From the fun of getting something out of the ordinary to the fast, made-to-order food, it’s no wonder they’re skyrocketing in popularity. Want to try what the Ohio Valley has to offer? Here is a run-down of some of the local food trucks and where to learn more about them.
WTAP
Sheriff: No threat found near Lubeck Elementary School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a man seen with a gun near Lubeck Elementary School this morning. The Sheriff says nothing was found. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the call came in around 7:16 A.M. The sheriff’s...
Comments / 1