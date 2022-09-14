Read full article on original website
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Old Town Village Celebrates 25 Years As Neighborhood Community
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On the evening September 10, 2022, the Old Town Village celebrated its 25th anniversary as an official neighborhood community. It conists of 155 townhomes and 127 condominiums. To celebrate, neighbors, friends, and families went to the Roundhouse for drinks, food, live entertainment, and to recall memories. Support Good...
Fryer’s Roadside Purchased by All Set, Money Muscle BBQ Owners
All Set Restaurant & Bar and Money Muscle BBQ owners Chef Ed Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer have purchased Fryer’s Roadside at 12830 New Hampshire Ave., according to an announcement. The restaurant was recently placed for sale with an asking price of $150,000, according to The MoCo Show. “Chef Ed...
WJLA
SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood
LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
WTOP
A massive new sewer tunnel in Alexandria hopes to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall
If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park
You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
arlnow.com
Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)
Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
thezebra.org
Alexandria’s Facebook Groups: Connect, Recommend, Buy Nothing or Sell Something
ALEXANDRIA, VA – While scrollers are going to scroll, local Facebook groups give reason for pause and are a great resource for making new friends, getting tips on where to dine, shop for unique items, sell that chair you inherited, and connect with other music lovers in the area. Below is a roundup of some of our favorite Facebook groups, specific to Alexandria. Check them out and share your own recommended groups in the comments.
WTOP
Silver Diner signs deal for Chantilly location, continuing aggressive expansion
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner has signed a lease for a new restaurant at Loudoun Crossroads in Chantilly, Virginia. The free-standing restaurant will be at 25575 Pleasant Valley Rd. The plan is to open in the summer of 2023. The new Loudoun Crossroads is being developed on the south side of...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area
When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
Truist Bank in Downtown Silver Spring Robbed; Suspect Photos Released
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during an armed robbery of the Truist Bank in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. [on Friday, September 16], 3rd District Officers responded to the...
thezebra.org
YMCA Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership With the American Red Cross
ALEXANDRIA, VA – A dire blood shortage continues across the U.S. It is the worst blood supply shortage in over a decade, according to the American Red Cross. The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is partnering with the American Red Cross in holding blood drives throughout the region. The YMCA Metropolitan Washington has branches and program centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
theburn.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond in Leesburg marked for closure
The home decor and supplies brand Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced that it will close roughly 150 stores as part of efforts to stabilize its finances, according to a report from CNBC. And unfortunately, one of those stores is right here in Loudoun County. Per a list released from...
Man charged with using fake bills at Stafford County stores
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to use fake $100 bills at stores and ran away from members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
