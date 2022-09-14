ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

Related
thezebra.org

Alexandria’s Old Town Village Celebrates 25 Years As Neighborhood Community

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On the evening September 10, 2022, the Old Town Village celebrated its 25th anniversary as an official neighborhood community. It conists of 155 townhomes and 127 condominiums. To celebrate, neighbors, friends, and families went to the Roundhouse for drinks, food, live entertainment, and to recall memories. Support Good...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: Car flips into yard in Fairfax County neighborhood

LORTON, Va. — A car flipped over into a yard in Lorton, Va. Saturday near I-95, but the driver only suffered minor injuries. A witness told 7News' Victoria Sanchez one woman was in the car and was talking to first responders. Neighbors told Sanchez that the house was empty...
LORTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
State
Washington State
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 16 – September 18

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Chillin’ on Church is the hottest block party around and fun for the whole town! The event includes food, local beer and wine, music, and family-friendly activities. Admission is free.
RESTON, VA
NBC Washington

Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker

It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Top Senior-Friendly Activities You Should Try Out This Fall

If you’re looking to save money, get organized, and enjoy time with family and friends this fall, make sure to bookmark these tips. The colors of autumn are an indelible part of living in Northern Virginia: the rust-colored leaves, the orange hue of pumpkins, and the dark pink sunsets that begin earlier and earlier each day. It’s the most comforting and mellow time of the year; but as the grandkids head back to school and the days feel shorter, keeping busy, healthy, and happy is key. Here are some simple ways to keep you on your toes and end the year strong.
WARRENTON, VA
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicles#Car Show#Nostalgia#Vehicle Shows#Lyceum#Packards#Mg
DCist

Private Botanical Preserve Becomes Northern Virginia’s Newest Park

You’ve likely driven by the Winkler Botanical Preserve, and possibly never noticed. It’s 45 wooded acres in Alexandria’s West End, tucked between apartment and office towers and I-395. Within the preserve, the urban landscape and rush of car traffic gives way to a mature forest filled with native plants, and the sound of a cascading waterfall.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.
WHITE POST, VA
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 1300 Army Navy Drive #822 (Arlington)

Noteworthy: This property features 2 balconies and lots of upgrades throughout the residence. Welcome to this corner unit at Horizon House! Walk to Pentagon Row, Harris Teeter, and the Metro! This residence tops out at 1,255 square feet and features a dramatic living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead out to a wrap-around balcony. The open kitchen provides a great entertaining space and it looks out over the dining and living space.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

Alexandria’s Facebook Groups: Connect, Recommend, Buy Nothing or Sell Something

ALEXANDRIA, VA – While scrollers are going to scroll, local Facebook groups give reason for pause and are a great resource for making new friends, getting tips on where to dine, shop for unique items, sell that chair you inherited, and connect with other music lovers in the area. Below is a roundup of some of our favorite Facebook groups, specific to Alexandria. Check them out and share your own recommended groups in the comments.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area

When is the last time you visited some of D.C.’s iconic monuments or museums? Between COVID, summer travel, humidity, mosquitos… maybe it’s been a while. The Air and Space Museum’s National Mall building will reopen Oct. 14 with eight galleries that have been updated and redesigned. Free, timed tickets are available now.
WASHINGTON, DC
thezebra.org

YMCA Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership With the American Red Cross

ALEXANDRIA, VA – A dire blood shortage continues across the U.S. It is the worst blood supply shortage in over a decade, according to the American Red Cross. The YMCA of Metropolitan Washington is partnering with the American Red Cross in holding blood drives throughout the region. The YMCA Metropolitan Washington has branches and program centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
theburn.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond in Leesburg marked for closure

The home decor and supplies brand Bed, Bath & Beyond has announced that it will close roughly 150 stores as part of efforts to stabilize its finances, according to a report from CNBC. And unfortunately, one of those stores is right here in Loudoun County. Per a list released from...
LEESBURG, VA
DC News Now

Maryland bank robbed by man in red hat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they were looking for the man who robbed a bank in Silver Spring Friday afternoon. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the robbery took place at the Truist branch in the 1100 block of Wayne Ave. around 12:25 p.m. Police said the man, who appeared […]
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy