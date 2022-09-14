ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside California doughnut shop

By Cindy Von Quednow, Nexstar Media Wire
( KTLA ) – Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a California doughnut shop late last month.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast the Glendale shop, police said.

A still from surveillance video provided by Glendale police shows a man allegedly sexually assault a boy on Aug. 31, 2022.

While the family was paying for their breakfast at the counter, the suspect, identified as Farid Lalezarzadeh, walked behind the victim and allegedly “pinched him on the buttocks,” police said in a news release.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows the man then get hand sanitizer at the counter.

A witness saw what occurred and stepped in to protect the boy. The witness and his friend then confronted the suspect, who left the area.

Police were notified and were able to identify Lalezarzadeh, who was ultimately arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Police have not found the witnesses who intervened.

“Their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect,” police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crime or similar crimes related to Lalezarzadeh is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

