Rental prices are rising; Section 8 vouchers are increasing, but not keeping up
Residents tell 3 News Now candidly that affordable housing is getting harder and harder to find. Some on section 8, say while it is helping, it's not enough, and they experience discrimination.
KETV.com
16th and Emmet housing project breaks ground Friday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. — At the corner of 16th and Emmet streets sits an empty lot, for now. Don Curry, the developer and founder of Talented Tenth Group broke ground Friday and will transform the green patch into affordable housing. The groundbreaking signified the first of many affordable housing developments...
These US Counties Have Unusually High Property Taxes — But Why?
Logic prevails that the closer you are to a major city, the higher your property taxes are going to be. For example, in the New York City area, homeowners have property tax bills greater than $10,000....
KETV.com
'Very intimidating': Mortgage rates highest since 2008
OMAHA, Neb. — Average long-term mortgage rates climbed above 6 percent this week. That is the highest since the housing crash of 2008. At this time last year, incidental loan rates were under three percent. Erica Gordon was making the move from Lincoln to Omaha this year. "It's kind...
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
WOWT
Douglas County property owners upset over property tax cards error
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major error was created by a computer glitch and 230,000 Douglas County households will all see the mistake. So many calls came into the Douglas County Commissioner’s Office about the postcard mix-up. They set up an answer to the question before callers could ask. It didn’t work and the office staff still got a workout.
KETV.com
Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move
OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
klkntv.com
Ricketts touts $12.7 billion in tax relief, reminds Nebraskans to claim credits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he and the Legislature have enacted $12.7 billion in tax relief since he took office. More than $10 billion of that has been property tax relief. Last session, the Legislature passed a tax relief bill that will reduce the...
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
KETV.com
Printing error: Douglas County residents receive incorrect real estate notices
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County property owners may find a surprise when they read the new real estate tax notices they received in the mail. Douglas County Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale said a vendor's printing error may have sent as many as 230,000 notices in error. The postcards...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
KETV.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route
OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
KETV.com
Creighton professor explains how unions played a role in the railroad negotiations
OMAHA, Neb. — Freight railroad unions and management reached a tentative deal to avert a strike, addressing a key attendance policy that had been holding up the deal. While the agreement isn't ratified yet, there are still a lot of questions about the negotiations and bargaining power. Dr. Ernie...
WOWT
Inspector general puts together an annual report of Nebraska’s correctional system
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, the state prisons have been overcrowded and staff underpaid creating serious safety issues. “There are things happening now that weren’t happening a year ago because they didn’t have the staff,” said Doug Koebernick. Since 2016, Doug Koebernick as inspector general has...
KETV.com
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
York News-Times
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
pottcounty-ia.gov
Old Mormon Bridge Road Closed Near I-29 Beginning September 26th
The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has announced a temporary road closing for Old Mormon Bridge Road near Interstate 29. Road closure is expected to begin September 26th and end September 30th as The Canadian Northern Railway reconstructs a rail track crossing on G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) near I-29. The closure will require closing both east bound and west bound traffic on G37 at this crossing. G37 (Old Mormon Bridge Road) will remain open for local traffic only east of the closure area.
KETV.com
Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns
OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
