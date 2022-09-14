Millington Lions Club donated $10,000 to the City of Millington in 1997 to help purchase land for a park. The City graciously named it Lions Park and a Lions statuette (pictured) was placed at each of the two entrances. Recently, the City needed a fence placed around portions of the park to prevent cars from being a danger to children and from destroying the landscape. The Millington Lions Club presented a check for $5,696.06 to the City to purchase the fencing and the City personnel installed it. Lions Park is located at 4376 Oak Spring Drive in Millington and is open daily from dawn to dusk. Lions Park also features a half-mile walking trail, picnic tables, playgrounds, & more. The park is frequently used for community events, family reunions, birthday parties, & more. Pictured are City Manager Ed Hailey, Lion President Linda Overstreet, and Parks and Recreation employees Katherine Webb and Tammy Walls.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO