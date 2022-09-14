Read full article on original website
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com. Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co. Sponsored by The Kroger Co. Courtney Shaw |...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.
millington-news.com
Lions Share… Again
Millington Lions Club donated $10,000 to the City of Millington in 1997 to help purchase land for a park. The City graciously named it Lions Park and a Lions statuette (pictured) was placed at each of the two entrances. Recently, the City needed a fence placed around portions of the park to prevent cars from being a danger to children and from destroying the landscape. The Millington Lions Club presented a check for $5,696.06 to the City to purchase the fencing and the City personnel installed it. Lions Park is located at 4376 Oak Spring Drive in Millington and is open daily from dawn to dusk. Lions Park also features a half-mile walking trail, picnic tables, playgrounds, & more. The park is frequently used for community events, family reunions, birthday parties, & more. Pictured are City Manager Ed Hailey, Lion President Linda Overstreet, and Parks and Recreation employees Katherine Webb and Tammy Walls.
actionnews5.com
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After closing up shop following the shooting death of celebrity rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies welcomed customers back. “I’m excited about it; it’s been a pillar in the community for many, many years. I can remember eating it as a little girl,”...
actionnews5.com
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Alex Greene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Alex Greene joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story featuring Gonerfest 19 and how it is going to be bigger than ever. Watch his interview in...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
WREG
Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
Shadowlands: Festival of Fear Returning to Tennessee in October 2022
Established in 1940 by HL "Peaches" Jones, in Millington Tennessee, he started his business by selling peaches door-to-door to local families in the area. The 600-acre orchard has been in operation for more than eight decades and has expanded in recent years to include a 2700-square-foot building that houses a market, kitchen, and café. Talk about multigeneration memories associated with this orchard.
actionnews5.com
Collierville Balloon Festival to take to the skies this weekend
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just days away from the annual Collierville Balloon Festival. More than 20 hot air balloons will be there. Shelby County Commissioner David Bradford and his family will take flight at 6 a.m. ahead of the start of the big festival. The festival will start...
lakelandcurrents.com
Owners Box and Other Retail at Lakeland Town Square Opening Soon
Many ask about the opening of The Owners Box, what appears will be the first full-service restaurant to open in Lakeland in quite a while. The owners, who are Lakeland residents, are excited to open as soon as possible. They are wrapping up inspections over the next few weeks among other necessary electrical, air, heat, and plumbing functions before they put on the finishing touches. When it’s done, it will certainly be a hub for gatherings, events, Saturday football and much more.
DeSoto Times Today
Walls to hold Delta Festival
Walls is inviting its neighbors to enter “the Doorway to the Delta” and discover the town’s rich history. The town will be holding the Inaugural Walls Delta Festival on September 24 which will feature a day of live music honoring the life and legacy of famous blues artist and Walls native Memphis Minnie.
WREG
Where ‘Go Jim Go’ will go: 2022 bike route
The annual Go Jim Go! ride to benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital will kick off Sept. 21, 2022. You can follow along with Jim Jaggers’ epic bike ride route. Here is where he will be each day (schedule subject to change). Wednesday September 21 — Shelby County, Bartlett...
New Pittsburgh Courier
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Germantown Commissary
Germantown Commissary went by several names before it became an iconic barbecue restaurant. The cuisine was different, too. “Lunch meat, souse, hoop cheese, liver cheese, sardines, cans of beanie weenies,” says owner Walker Taylor. It had been a country store under various owners when his dad bought it in...
2 men burglarize car at Parkway Village church, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted for breaking into a car at a church overnight. On Sep. 15 at approximately 5:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an auto burglary at Greater Community Temple Church, on Winchester Road. Surveillance video captured two men entering the church lot in a...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
actionnews5.com
Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: Eduardo Sánchez-Borja
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Action News 5 is spotlighting individuals in the Hispanic community making a difference and inspiring others. Eduardo Sánchez-Borja is from Guadalajara, Mexico, and a visionary businessman. He has been in Memphis more than 30 years. Sánchez-Borja joined Action News...
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
actionnews5.com
MAS waives adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) will be waiving adoption fees for available dogs and cats between Friday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept 18. The weekend event is the result of MAS partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for its National Adoption Weekend. MAS’s adoption fees cover spay/neuter,...
