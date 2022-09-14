Read full article on original website
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
Bluff City Life: Fri., 02 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Parker-Nia Gordon | Freelance Artist | Illustration | Character Design for Books & Animation | artofmodernmagic.com. Corey Lou | Musician | @CoreyLou. Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager of Alzheimer’s Association - Tennessee. Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager...
The revival of the famous Tennessee Castle
The story behind the Ashlar Hall, is something quite interesting. As you see this Castle like building, you start to think to yourself. What happened here. Or what's the story behind this place.
South Memphis shooting caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
Is your baby ready for solid foods?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pediatrician is sharing tips and tricks on how to introduce solid foods into your baby’s diet. Dr. Whitney Casares joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the most common questions she gets from parents and when parents should start transitioning their child to solid foods.
Bluff City Life: Wed., 10 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show. Erin Stone | Tournament Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship. Joe Tomek | Executive Director for FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck on the interstate Saturday. Police said there was a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MAS waives adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) will be waiving adoption fees for available dogs and cats between Friday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept 18. The weekend event is the result of MAS partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for its National Adoption Weekend. MAS’s adoption fees cover spay/neuter,...
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 July
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Autumn Chastain | CEO of Thistle & Bee Enterprises Inc. Bridgette House | Social Justice Enterprise Manager of Thistle & Bee Enterprises Inc. Autumn Chastain | CEO of Thistle & Bee Enterprises Inc. Bridgette House | Social Justice...
87-year-old Memphis man reclaims record as oldest person to paddle Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– An 87-year-old Memphis man is showing he is truly young at heart after he reclaimed his place as the oldest person to paddle down the entire Mississippi River in a canoe. Dale “Greybeard” Sanders previously held the Guinness World Record in 2015 at 80 years old. On September 8 this year, he […]
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.
Food Truck Friday: Busy Bee’s catfish and shrimp
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live At 9 is kicking off a new weekly feature called Food Truck Friday, and our first guest joined us for fried catfish and bourbon shrimp. Beonca Lewis is the owner of Busy Bee’s food truck. She learned to cook for her family as a child and has owned eight food trucks over 20 years.
Memphis, I Love You, But …
Editor's Note: The following column was written and published before September’s tragic events: the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, and the shooting rampage less than a week later that forced Memphians to shelter in place. We debated whether or not to post this column online, and ultimately decided that the issues and sentiments discussed remain relevant today.
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open its shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. “We...
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
Woman shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot overnight in Orange Mound. At approximately 1 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting at Semmes Street in Orange Mound. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. Police also said, that the victim...
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis. Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church. The goal was to provide resources and bring families together. A U.S. Attorney of...
Local businesses prepare for 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ highly anticipated 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival kicks off on Saturday. Each year, the outdoor festival is hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association in the Midtown community. Not only do residents look forward to this event each year, but local businesses say they’re gearing up...
