The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia
He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
The Best Breweries In Modesto, CA
Situated between San Francisco and Yosemite, Modesto is a central hub that allows you to experience its slow small-town life with its farms and wineries. Modesto has a rich agricultural history and produces almonds, walnuts, milk, chickens, and other farm products in huge quantities. The beautiful tree-lined streets and old homes, mixed in with high-end restaurants and bars, will surely steal your breath away.
Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
Dazed on the Green music, cannabis festival featuring E-40, Wiz Khalifa is canceled
A music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County and set to have Wiz Khalifa and E-40 as headliners has been canceled just before it was set to take place. Dazed on the Green organizers cited "a significant health and safety risk."
Bay Area woman found dead after reportedly driving off Interstate 5 in California
Divers pulled her submerged car out of the water and found her body inside.
Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem
STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
St. George Club to reopen soon
The St. George Club launched its soft opening during Labor day weekend and is set to officially reopen soon. Former owner Carlos Santos had been managing the restaurant for over a year and had quickly taken up the legacy of running one of Newman’s favorite bar and restaurant inns.
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
Fire burns at auto shop in downtown Stockton
A fire broke out at an auto shop in downtown Stockton on Thursday afternoon. The shop is located at Hunter and Oak streets and has been abandoned, KCRA 3 confirmed. A sign showed the building was for sale. Video from our tower camera showed a smoke plume from the fire...
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Modesto ranked as top 5 worst city in California for pedestrian versus vehicle crashes
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a pedestrian crosswalk operation on Monday the Modesto Police Department said they found that Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-involved accidents in the state. During the six-hour operation, officers issued tickets to 70 drivers for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or for failing to […]
8 injured when driver accidentally accelerates into Bay Area Trader Joe's, officials say
A driver plowed into a Trader Joe's in the Bay Area on Thursday afternoon, injuring several people, officials said.
Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making
Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
Rain Relief Possible Starting Late This Weekend
Sonora, CA — The National Weather Service indicates that the Mother Lode and Sierra Nevada could receive some much-needed precipitation starting late this weekend. A shift in the weather is anticipated in the greater region, as a cold front moves from the northern Pacific Ocean to the south. There could even be some snow above the 8,000 feet elevation. The system is expected to pass through the area as early as Saturday evening and then continuing into Tuesday. It could bring anywhere from a quarter of an inch, to two inches, of rain, total, depending on the location. Locally, the National Weather Service projects that the greater Sonora area and Yosemite could receive 1-2 inches of rain over the three-day period. Thunderstorm activity is possible on Monday and Tuesday.
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San...
Ghost Ship defendant could face jail after weapons found
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse that caught fire, killing 36 people during a party in 2016, was ordered to appear in court after prosecutors said a search of his home revealed he violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons.
Stockton Fire responding to large structure fire
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Hunter Street and Oak Street, according to the Stockton Police Department. The public is being asked to avoid the area and all streets are closed, according to police.
3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Five people were hospitalized after a major crash in Antioch Friday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said. Three children and two adults were taken to the hospital after the two-vehicle crash. Emergency crews responded to the corner of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive about 3:20 p.m. Witnesses in the […]
DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
