Read full article on original website
Related
Kickin’ Country ‘Secret Sound’ Local Winners
This has been so much fun! The Kickin' Country Secret Sound has been around for over 20 years, but this year was as much fun as we've EVER had with it. We gave out over $30,000 with The Secret Sound since it came back in the fall of 2021. Meet...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork. It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. Artist...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
dakotanewsnow.com
Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium will host its 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala. According to their press release, the event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium, in addition to the community that has helped create opportunities for the next generation of environmental stewards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Vande Hoef goes on Honor Flight trip
SIOUX CENTER—For Bill Vande Hoef, joining the Navy was a chance to see the world. He got to see a new part of the world when he went to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight left 5:30 a.m. Saturday and returned to...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
Football Friday action on KELOLAND SportsZone
High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
After-school programs changing at Sioux Falls Public Schools next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the last school bell rings and the kids leave for an after-school program, many take a bus to get to the program. Sioux Falls public schools, which operates the kids inc program, says next year, the kids will stay put, and the after-school programs will come to them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford International leaderboard tightly packed entering final round
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th Sanford International is up for grabs entering the final round. Though Robert Karlsson followed up his course record 62 on Friday with a two under 68 in Saturday’s second round to retain the lead, Jeff Maggert tied him at -10 after shooting a 66. 2019 Sanford International champion Rocco Mediate is one shot off the lead at -9 (67).
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Midwest Honor Flight unites veterans at the nation’s capital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 84 veterans and their guardians gathered at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this past weekend before making the journey to our nation’s capital for the Midwest Honor Flight. A chorus of cheers preceded and followed the veterans throughout most...
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 15th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour players are excited for this weekend’s Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA on the Olympic level team. Impressive volleyball wins for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley. And the Luverne offense exploded before the lightning stopped a big win over Windom.
Comments / 0