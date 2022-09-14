ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump rules out Pence as 2024 running mate: 'Mike committed political suicide'

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2UOg_0hvbdnP400

As former President Donald Trump mulls over prospective running mates for a 2024 run, he says he has already determined one person who won't make the cut.

Trump ruled out former Vice President Mike Pence as his wingman in a third presidential bout, disheartened by Pence's refusal to heed to pressure in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021, he told the authors of a new book.

“It would be totally inappropriate,” Trump told the authors of The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, according to the Guardian. “Mike committed political suicide” with his decision on Jan. 6, Trump added.

Pence resisted pressure by Trump and his supporters to stall the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 victory and send electoral votes back to several battleground states where GOP-led legislatures could try to overturn the results over supposed concerns about fraud and irregularities. After consulting his confidants, Pence refused to capitulate, concluding that the vice president merely played a ceremonial role in the process and had no authority to rebuff the election results.

Trump has since publicly repudiated Pence for showing a lack of loyalty to him and an absence of “courage” more broadly. Rioters on Jan. 6 chanted "Hang Mike Pence," and the former president mused behind the scenes that his No. 2 deserved such banter, former aides of Trump claimed.

Pence has publicly conceded that it is "no secret" Trump and he splintered over Jan. 6, when rioters disrupted the counting of the electoral votes, and bemoaned it as a "tragic day."

"The American people have a right to know what happened that day. And in the months and years ahead, I'll be telling my story even more frequently than I have," he declared at a "Politics & Eggs" event in New Hampshire last month.

Despite Trump's brash persona and unencumbered style of politics, Pence remained steadfastly loyal to him throughout the turbulent years of the Trump administration, the book claims. Pence famously drew a sharp temperamental contrast with his onetime boss, exuding a less imposing and more verbally restrained persona compared to Trump.

“The most [he] would say of Trump was, ‘He’s like an untamed lion who came into the city," a source told the authors of the book. “When this person expressed pointed criticism, the vice-president would simply reply, ‘Well, we’re praying for him,’” the book said, per the Guardian.

The book was written by married reporter couple Peter Baker and Susan Glasser of the New York Times. They interviewed Trump in April and November of last year.

Trump previously told New York Magazine that his decision has already been made about 2024 and that the only outstanding issue is when he would make an announcement. Meanwhile, Pence has stoked 2024 speculation with recent trips to New Hampshire and Iowa over recent weeks.

The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 is set for publication next Tuesday.

Comments / 12

Charles Moore
2d ago

Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to America. He has absolutely no respect for the U.S. Constitution. Nor do those who blindly follow him. Of course, the GOP has abandoned all decency and ethics. It wasn't suicide Pence had to worry about on J6 ... it was homicide ... an angry violent mob that literally wanted to lynch him ... instigated by Trump himself. And Trump's minions want him to run for POTUS in 2024? If elected, he would pardon all of the J6 felons ... and would pardon all future felons who committed federal crimes in his name. WTF has happened to America?

Reply
4
Stanley Paige
3d ago

in the removal of a trove of top secret, nuclear related documents, so did you!

Reply(2)
14
t.a.h.
3d ago

Mike followed the Constitution instead of Trump. That’s what Mike did.

Reply
11
Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Susan Glasser
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Suicide#Election Fraud#The White House#Guardian#Gop
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
236K+
Followers
70K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy