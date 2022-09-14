Key Durham witness Sergei Millian unlikely to testify at Danchenko trial

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Durham argues Danchenko’s lies about dossier mattered to FBI investigation
John Durham pushed back on attempts to dismiss his case against Igor Danchenko, arguing his alleged lies about Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier mattered and that the falsehoods affected the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation. Danchenko, a Russian-born, U.S.-based lawyer, has been charged by Durham with five counts tied to alleged...
Washington Examiner
Trump’s lawyers dance around declassification claims but score special master win
Lawyers for Donald Trump have not directly claimed in legal filings that he declassified records seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago, despite the former president's repeated assertions that he did, but they nevertheless scored a win in the special master saga. A federal judge denied the Justice Department’s motion for...
Washington Examiner
Fake filing on court docket in Trump Mar-a-Lago case linked to North Carolina inmate: Report
A document filed on the docket in the court case related to last month's FBI search at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate appears to have been submitted by a serial forger locked in a North Carolina federal prison complex, according to the Associated Press. The document, which was filed...
Washington Examiner
Durham wants to use FBI instant messages from analyst embroiled in Hunter Biden saga
John Durham wants to use internal instant messages from an FBI analyst embroiled in the Hunter Biden saga in his trial against Christopher Steele’s main dossier source, Igor Danchenko. Danchenko, a Russian-born, U.S.-based lawyer, was charged by Durham last year with five counts tied to alleged lies he told...
Washington Examiner
Durham's Russiagate claim exposes FBI and DOJ's yearslong misinformation campaign
The extent of a yearslong misinformation campaign by the FBI and Justice Department regarding the alleged main source of disgraced Christopher Steele’s Trump dossier has been laid bare by John Durham's latest court filing. Igor Danchenko, a U.S.-based Russian lawyer charged with five counts of making false statements to...
Washington Examiner
Libs dumped with illegal immigrants discover the merits of Trump's 'safe third country' deals
At the start of Joe Biden's presidency, some of us here warned the White House not to scrap the numerous Trump administration deals that, unlike the former president's ephemeral dreams of the wall, actually succeeded in reducing encounters across the southern border by 88%. Key among these were Donald Trump's...
Washington Examiner
AOC lashes out at Republicans, accuses them of 'crimes against humanity' over migrant busing
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week. Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United...
Washington Examiner
Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested, accused of murdering a teenager in 1972
A former Nevada deputy attorney general was arrested this week and is accused of killing a woman five decades ago. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, is being held without bail in Washoe County Jail in Hawaii on suspicion of second-degree murder and a charge of being a fugitive from another state. Honolulu police arrested Chirila on Tuesday and said DNA evidence linked him to the 1972 stabbing death of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Washington Examiner
Georgia prosecutor: 'Serious' allegations in Trump election inquiry could warrant prison time
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies committed 2020 election crimes in Georgia, says several allegations may lead to jail time for some. At least 17 people have been notified that they are targets of the investigation, but Willis told...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Washington Examiner
New hate groups on rise in Florida as existing groups expand online reach: Report
New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
Washington Examiner
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of kicking activist
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is being accused of kicking an activist who confronted her as she was walking away from the Capitol on Thursday. Marianna Pecora, deputy communications director for the activist group Voters of Tomorrow, posted a short video to Twitter claiming that the congresswoman had struck her with her foot.
QAnon song plays and MAGA supporters give unusual finger salute as Trump speaks at JD Vance rally in Ohio, video shows
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gave an unusual finger salute while he spoke at a rally for JD Vance on Saturday in Youngstown, Ohio.
Washington Examiner
NBC wants to censor videos of John Fetterman's incoherent ramblings
Democrat John Fetterman’s Senate campaign in Pennsylvania is floundering down the stretch. It has become apparent that, having suffered a stroke recently, he is not well enough to serve in the U.S. Senate. Now, NBC News has tried to help his campaign by censoring videos of Fetterman’s struggles on...
Washington Examiner
Top Biden official met with Soros activists ahead of border crisis discussions: Report
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas held private meetings with border activists linked to liberal megadonor George Soros just before commiserating with Texas Border Patrol agents last year over the out-of-control migrant crisis, Judicial Watch has reported. The meetings occurred during an August 2021 visit promoted by the Biden administration...
Washington Examiner
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis
Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard rips Kamala Harris for 'blatantly lying' after saying 'border is secure'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments on the border. "Kamala Harris' statement that 'we have a secure border' is further evidence that she’s either completely disconnected from reality or she's blatantly lying," Gabbard tweeted Saturday. "Either way, she has no business being a heartbeat away from the presidency."
Washington Examiner
Utah woman charged with fentanyl possession worth over $700K
A traffic stop in Utah turned into a major drug bust, police say, resulting in a woman being charged with possession of over $700,000 worth of fentanyl found in a pillow. Police said Liliana Velazquez was in a car on the I-15 highway near the Utah-Arizona border, going approximately 85 mph in a 75 mph zone, according to ABC News.
Washington Examiner
Putin’s face-to-face meeting with Xi leaves questions about the extent of China’s friendship ‘without limits’
PUTIN ACKNOWLEDGES ‘QUESTIONS AND CONCERNS’: The awkward moment for Russian President Vladimir Putin came in televised remarks at the start of his Thursday meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan. “We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin...
Washington Examiner
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime
District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
