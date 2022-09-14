Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck
Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on serious violent felon, operating without license charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested during a traffic stop just north of Argos on Wednesday after deputies discovered he was a serious violent felon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Campbell, 39, was arrested on the charges of possession of a firearm by...
abc57.com
Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
abc57.com
South Bend Police searching for missing 41-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Roberto Paulino, who was last seen on August 9 but was recently reported missing to police. Paulino was last seen at a residence near Navarre Middle School. He is described as 6',...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 4 hours ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
Man gets 205 years for killing girlfriend, 2 of her family members before setting Gary home on fire
A man has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend and two members of her family before setting their home on fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownnewsnow.com
Date Set for Bench Trial in New Carlisle Murder Case
(St. Joseph County, IN) - A trial date has been set for the alleged killer of a 6-year-old New Carlisle girl. 15-year-old Anthony Hutchens has been incarcerated pending psychological evaluations and court proceedings since he was accused of molesting and killing Grace Ross behind their New Carlisle apartment complex in March of 2021.
WNDU
Professional eaters take on 9-pound food challenge at Winamac restaurant
14-year-old suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer appears in court. The teen was taken into custody on Aug. 19, stemming from the June 26 shooting death of St. Joseph County Corrections Officer Rhema Harris. Updated: 1 hour ago. The boil order came earlier this week after the...
MSP arrests Benton Harbor man following drug busts
Michigan State Police says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a pair of search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30.
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting
Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
95.3 MNC
Albion man, 22, involved in suspected OWI crash has previous OWI convictions
A 22-year-old man from Albion has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Jesse Collins, was traveling along County Road 22, just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 13, drove off the road and collided with a fence post. His vehicle...
abc57.com
Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
95.3 MNC
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi in LaPorte County
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi-truck in LaPorte County…. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 when Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City struck the back of the semi which was pulling a flatbed trailer. The semi-driver told...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Stabbing Outside Church
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
abc57.com
Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
abc57.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
22 WSBT
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
Comments / 0