South Bend, IN

FOX59

Indiana man arrested after leading ISP on chase with semi-truck

Tippecanoe County, Ind. — An Indiana man is now facing charges after failing to stop for a traffic violation, then leading police on a pursuit while driving a semi-truck. Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers patrolling US 231 near County Road 600 North attempted to stop a truck being driven by 43-year-old […]
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
abc57.com

South Bend Police searching for missing 41-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 41-year-old Roberto Paulino, who was last seen on August 9 but was recently reported missing to police. Paulino was last seen at a residence near Navarre Middle School. He is described as 6',...
hometownnewsnow.com

Date Set for Bench Trial in New Carlisle Murder Case

(St. Joseph County, IN) - A trial date has been set for the alleged killer of a 6-year-old New Carlisle girl. 15-year-old Anthony Hutchens has been incarcerated pending psychological evaluations and court proceedings since he was accused of molesting and killing Grace Ross behind their New Carlisle apartment complex in March of 2021.
Public Safety
abc57.com

Goshen Police searching for female in reference to reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a reported theft. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send a message to police on Facebook.
abc57.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on U.S. 20

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a semi on U.S. 20 Wednesday afternoon, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000-west block of U.S. 20 for the incident. According to the investigation, a green 2006 Kawasaki...
95.3 MNC

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with semi in LaPorte County

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi-truck in LaPorte County…. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 4000 block of U.S. 20 when Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City struck the back of the semi which was pulling a flatbed trailer. The semi-driver told...
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Stabbing Outside Church

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with a Michigan City stabbing over the weekend. Tylor Snyder, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness. Snyder is accused of stabbing Javier Mendoza in the stomach, back and...
abc57.com

Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
abc57.com

Man accused of attempting to rob Taco Bell

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was arrested after attempting to rob a Taco Bell after being asked to leave the restaurant, according to court records. South Bend Police responded to the Taco Bell in the 3200 block of Lincoln Way on Monday around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery.
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
