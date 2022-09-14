Read full article on original website
Fall Celebration in Potsdam
Potsdam’s Fall Celebration is underway today, featuring live music, pumpkin painting, pumpkin bowling , corn hole, train rides, vendor/craft fair, and more. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ives Park, behind the Clarkson Inn, and downtown. Here, the Mountain Express train, with conductor Ben Smith, gives rides. For more info on the event, click here. NCNow photo.
Rensselaer Falls kids fishing derby recently found its champ
Miles Wurzburg, left, won a lifetime Sportsmans license at the Rensselaer Falls kids fishing derby Sept 10. Wurzburg and organizer Derrick Conway, on right, hold signs of the donors of the fishing derby. Read more here. Photo by Jen Berbrich.
Ceremonial pharmacy white coat
Matthew Bradley, a 2020 graduate of Potsdam Central School, entered the next step in his career by receiving his white coat during a ceremony held Friday, Sept. 9, at Albany College of Pharmacy. Matthew started his 3rd year in August and will graduate in 2026. He is the son of Paul and Tammy Bradley of Potsdam. Submitted photo.
Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County hit snag with dispatch transfer
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County officials have hit a snag in their efforts to transfer the city’s entire police dispatch to county emergency services. Since the end of August, all 911 calls from Ogdensburg have been received in Canton, but the actual dispatching is...
St. Lawrence River Set to Host Final Event for Toyota Series Northern Division
MASSENA, N.Y. – The Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division will continue its 2022 season next week in Massena, New York, Sept. 22-24, with the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the St. Lawrence River Presented by BoatLogix. Hosted by the Town of Massena, the three-day tournament is the third and final event of the season for the Toyota Series Northern Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.
Taco Bell supports OBGC
Thomas Luckie Jr., in back left, executive director of the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, and several club members were on hand Thursday, Sept. 15, to accept a check for $4,500 from the Taco Bell Foundation. Pictured next to Luckie is Steve Pinkerton, VP of Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. Submitted Photo.
St. Lawrence County names deputy commissioner of social services
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times Hamilton –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– –––––––––– –– –––––– –––––––– ––– ––––– – –––––– ––––––––––––– ––––––– ––––––––– ––– –––– –––––– ––– –––– –– ––––– ––– ––––––––– –– – –––– ––––––– –––– ––– ––––––– ––– –––––––– ––– –––– ––––...
State Police seek answers about damaged cemetery
TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - State Police are asking for the public’s help to find out how a cemetery in St. Lawrence county was damaged. The incident occurred at the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery located on Lake Azonia Road in the town of Hopkinton. State...
Dog cloud over Norwood
David Lashomb and his daughter Amber own a large pond with four of their labradors buried near their favorite swimming area. Amber now has a Newfoundland named Murphy. While taking photos of Murphy, Amber noticed the clouds shaped like a dog. “Is it a message?” she asked. Submitted photo.
Hope They’re Haunted? Police Seeking Vandals Who Allegedly Damaged Hopkinton Headstones
Help from Public Needed After Headstones Damaged in Cemetery. Authorities are asking for help from the public in an investigation into alleged vandalism at a cemetery in Saint Lawrence County. New York State Police troopers were called to the Church of the Holy Cross Cemetery on Lake Ozonia Road in...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
2 women arrested following shoplifting at Potsdam Walmart
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two have been arrested following a shoplifting incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Potsdam. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the larceny at the Walmart located at 7494 U.S. Highway 11 in Potsdam on September 13. Deputies alleged that...
Pope receives abuse coverup allegations sent by Ogdensburg’s bishop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Documents sent from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg to the Vatican have reached the pope. That’s according to John Bellocchio, a nationally known advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Bellochio is accusing Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, of covering up...
Ogdensburg man arrested in connection to 3 shoplifting cases
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg was recently arrested in connection o three open cases in St. Lawrence County. New York State Police alleged that over the past month, 24-year-old Dylan L. Keith of Ogdensburg stole items on two occasions from the Family Dollar on Canton Street in Oswegatchie and on another occasion from Dollar General on State Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
Have You Seen This Suspect from Lisbon, New York?
Police are asking for help from the public identifying the whereabouts of a Saint Lawrence County man who is wanted following an alleged incident. In a written release the New York State Police says troopers responded to an address in Lisbon, New York at approximately 7:31am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.
Parishville Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Guns from Family Member’s Garage
A Saint Lawrence County man is facing charges after an alleged theft. Troopers were called to a site located on County Route 47 in Parishville, New York for a call regarding the alleged theft of firearms at approximately 7:38am on Monday, September 12, 2022. According to a written release from...
12 arrested at Upstate Correctional Facility after drug investigation
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A dozen individuals were recently arrested at the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone following a contraband and drug investigation. According to police, troopers responded to the facility on September 10, around 8 a.m., for eight people being detained by Correction Officers. Eight visitors at the facility allegedly attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison, according to an initial investigation by New York State Police.
2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession. Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Woman accused of possessing drugs worth $63,500
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman faces a drug possession charge after police allegedly found drugs with a street value of more than $60,000 in her vehicle following a traffic stop. Ogdensburg police say 57-year-old Renee Huckle was pulled over Wednesday on State Route 37 in the town...
