Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
WTAP
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Accident in Mason County claims a life.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
WTAP
Local students are safe after bomb threat scare
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Middle School and Belmont Elementary School students are safe after a scare over a bomb threat. According to Director of Curriculum and Instruction Eric Croasmun, the bomb threat was reported late Wednesday morning. School officials immediately evacuated students to a secure location in response.
WDTV
Local FBI employee arrested, charged with soliciting minor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man employed by the FBI has reportedly been arrested, and is facing charges involving children. 52-year-old FBI Police officer Dale Edward Cheuvront is being charged with soliciting a minor in Harrison County. The FBI sent 5 News the following statement:. “We are aware of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
WTAP
Rollover crash on Rosemar Road
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car rolled over this morning on Rosemar Road. The call came in around 9 AM for a single vehicle that rolled over in front of the Rosemar United Methodist Church. There was one occupant from the vehicle that was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center...
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
Jackson Co student reports Texas school threat to FBI
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The FBI received a tip from a Jackson County student about a school threat outside of our region. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) received a tip about a school shooting that had been posted online. A student from the Jackson County area submitted […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
WTAP
Walking with Wiz walks to end Alzheimer’s at Tomlinson park
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at Tomlinson park many gathered for a walk to end Alzheimer’s. Like many others team Walking with Wiz came together today to walk for a cause that has directly impacted them. “We’re walking and we formed Team Wiz for my brother, he was a...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
Ohio man sentenced for attempting to murder mother at her grandparents’ graves
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced to prison for the attempted murder of his mother in Meigs County. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, David Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio, will spend 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder, the maximum sentence for the charge. The […]
WTAP
Belpre officials consider bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre government officials are thinking about bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area. With the price of gas, the age of Belpre’s population, and other factors, Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz believes the need for Easy Rider bus service is there. “You don’t have...
Comments / 0