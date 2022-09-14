Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
Yardbarker
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Yardbarker
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
The Rams fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons will collide at SoFi Stadium in Week 2. This will certainly have fantasy football implications for managers all over. Following a disappointing season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will host the Falcons, who also lost in Week 1. Atlanta collapsed against the New Orleans Saints, 27-26.
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
Yardbarker
NFL Week 2: Picks and preview
Week 2 has long been one of my favorites on the NFL calendar. Week 1 creates a requisite amount of chaos, so we are always treated to a smorgasbord of compelling matchups the following week. Teams that were supposed to be 1-0 are 0-1, teams that were supposed to be 0-1 are 1-0, and in one case, two teams are 0-0-1 and feel vastly different about it. Thursday night gives us a heavyweight AFC West slugfest, while Sunday night features the league’s oldest rivalry. Then Monday night, we get a double dip of intriguing games. In between, we see if the Commanders are for real, how bad the Patriots’ offensive struggles will get, and whether or not the Buccaneers can finally beat the Saints in the regular season. Let’s get to the games.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
CBS Sports
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
Adam Schefter Suggests 1 Player Could Take Over After Elijah Mitchell Injury
The San Francisco 49ers must replace last year's breakout backfield star after placing Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve with an MCL sprain. Adam Schefter believes another rookie could once again run with an opportunity. Appearing on ESPN's Fantasy Focus, the NFL insider told Field Yates that the 49ers will...
NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Get ready for Week 2 with Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions. The post NFL Fantasy Football Forecast Week 2: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
