ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say

By Jacob Fischler
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hieRN_0hvbdFaU00

The Suncor oil refinery in Commerce City is one of Colorado's largest sources of air pollution. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

WASHINGTON – Public relations firms aligned with oil and gas companies have tested the limits of their industry ethics and caused major slowdowns to federal climate change policy, Democrats on a U.S. House panel said at a Wednesday hearing.

The firms’ conduct went beyond the bounds of ethical public relations work, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee and industry experts said. Oil and gas groups have spent exorbitant sums to promote their agenda and drown out opposing views, resulting in energy policy that has deterred action on climate, they said.

“The fossil fuel industry is strategically misleading members of all of our constituencies to line their own pockets, stymie climate action and disrupt the democratic process,” New York Democrat Paul Tonko said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Climate activists have also faced harassment as they worked on campaigns opposed by fossil fuel companies, Anne Lee Foster, a former spokeswoman for environmental group Colorado Rising, told the committee.

No representatives from public relations firms testified at the hearing. But several Republican members, and a representative of the John Locke Foundation, a North Carolina-based nonpartisan conservative think tank, defended the oil and gas industry’s right to broadcast their views.

Harassment described

Foster described being followed and harassed by protesters while working on a campaign in favor of a 2018 Colorado ballot measure to establish buffer zones between homes and other sensitive areas and oil and gas operations.

Many folks reported being intimidated and scared.

– Anne Lee Foster, former spokesperson for anti-fracking group Colorado Rising

On one occasion, a man she did not know persisted in following her around the state Capitol, she said. Others started appearing at cafes she and her group frequented. One volunteer was followed home, she said.

“I was harassed during the first week of signature-gathering when men carrying signs targeted me, yelling at potential signers and standing between the individual and myself,” she testified to the committee. “There are many accounts of particularly women being followed around by multiple protesters for extended periods. Many folks reported being intimidated and scared.”

In testimony before the House Natural Resources Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Sept. 14, 2022, Anne Lee Foster, a former spokesperson for anti-fracking group Colorado Rising, testifies about tactics used by the fossil fuel industry to oppose a 2018 signature gathering effort. (screenshot)

The oil and gas industry was linked to the harassment, she said.

A leaked document from Anadarko Petroleum showed the company was soliciting text messages to report the location of activists collecting signatures, Foster said Wednesday. A Colorado Public Radio reporter tested the number and found that protesters against the initiative appeared within 15 minutes of learning canvassers’ reports.

‘Greenwashing’

Public relations firms were not linked to the harassment campaign described by Foster in her testimony.

But the firms otherwise overstepped accepted practices to give a false impression that oil and gas operations were less destructive for the climate, Christine Arena, the founder of strategy and design firm Generous Ventures and researcher on greenwashing, told the panel. That practice is sometimes known as greenwashing.

“Most of these ads, they don’t contain blatant lies,” she said. “They contain a blend of factual omissions and distortions.”

The industry has long relied on public relations campaigns to boost its image and advocate for its interests, she said.

“But what’s new is the intensity of its pursuits, the complexity of its operations and the vast resources it deploys to bulldoze regulatory obstacles and its path,” Arena said.

“Ordinary citizens possess neither the specialized knowledge needed to detect the myriad of factual omissions and distortions included in greenwashed ads, nor the financial resources needed to make their voices heard over the industry’s extensive lobbying and public relations efforts.”

Republicans call hypocrisy

Republicans on the panel dismissed the hearing as an election-year attempt to score political points at the expense of the oil and gas industry and accused Democrats of hypocrisy for seeking to limit fossil-fuel industry public relations but not pro-climate action groups.

“This hearing is just another attempt to vilify the nation’s most significant energy sector,” ranking Republican Blake Moore of Utah said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbZ58_0hvbdFaU00

The Denver Energy Center, in Denver at 1625 and 1675 Broadway, is the home of Noble Energy, and adjacent to it is Republic Plaza, home of Extraction Oil & Gas, seen on June 18, 2020. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

The committee should instead be focused on developing more energy sources to bring costs down, Moore said.

Moore and other Republicans also objected to what he said was the hearing’s premise that environmental groups could run aggressive public relations campaigns, but that fossil-fuel companies who did the same were engaged in misinformation or disinformation.

“It’s extremely concerning to me and hypocritical that we’re even having this hearing today,” Georgia Republican Jody Hice said. “This is totally bogus, totally hypocritical.”

John Locke Foundation CEO Amy O. Cooke said there are tradeoffs involved in working to lower carbon dioxide emissions. People are concerned, for example, about the potential that renewable energy could lead to less reliable energy for consumers, she said.

“I’ve been on the ground working with those who have concerns and stories to tell regarding these tradeoffs,” Cooke said. “They have a right to tell their story, and the public has a right to hear them. But they’re often shut out or marginalized by legacy media, big tech and government.”

Documents fight

The committee also published a report Wednesday, mostly made up of primary documents showing oil and gas companies’ public relations strategies.

They included campaigns to highlight energy companies’ efforts to cut emissions through biofuels, for example. Arena testified that such campaigns overstate those efforts.

Subcommittee Chair Katie Porter, a California Democrat, said at the close of the hearing that the panel was unable to obtain documents from FTI Consulting, whose work includes strategic communications according to its website.

The panel has “initiated the subpoena process” for FTI, Porter said. Negotiations over document sharing are ongoing, she said.

FTI spokesman Matthew Bashalany said in an email that the company is cooperating with the committee.

“The work FTI Consulting’s strategic communications professionals provide for clients in all sectors of the economy is consistent with our company’s climate and net-zero commitments,” he wrote. “We continue to cooperate with Committee, just as we have since receiving its initial request.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post PR work for ‘Big Oil’ helped stymie climate action, U.S. House Democrats say appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Gov. Polis asks criminal justice commission to analyze sentencing reforms

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday penned a letter to the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice calling for increased criminal penalties for people convicted of auto theft, as the commission continues crafting reforms around sentencing amid a spike in certain types of crime in Colorado. “We must continue to ensure that our justice […] The post Gov. Polis asks criminal justice commission to analyze sentencing reforms appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, laid out a $10 billion infrastructure plan on Thursday that would involve bringing a question to voters over whether to approve already-existing fees, passed through legislation, as taxes. “In May of 2021, (incumbent Gov.) Jared Polis promised that we are finally going to fix the damn roads. […] The post Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pam Anderson wants to run ‘evidence-based’ elections if elected secretary of state

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. Republican Pam Anderson said she wants to eliminate partisanship in what she views as a professional position. That is essentially the messaging basis for her general election campaign for Colorado secretary of […] The post Pam Anderson wants to run ‘evidence-based’ elections if elected secretary of state appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s racial voter-turnout gap persists, census data shows

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the […] The post Colorado’s racial voter-turnout gap persists, census data shows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
Colorado Newsline

Democratic lawmakers back ‘bill of rights’ for Colorado’s home care workers

The organizers of a group representing home health care workers in Colorado said Tuesday that more than 50 lawmakers and legislative candidates have signed on to support increased protections and benefits for workers in an industry that advocates say has been stretched far too thin. The Home Care Workers Bill of Rights includes higher wages […] The post Democratic lawmakers back ‘bill of rights’ for Colorado’s home care workers appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado election officials take physical security into their own hands

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy.  You can’t just walk into the El Paso County clerk’s office. Not anymore. “It used to be you could come in our front door and talk to our receptionist,” Chuck Broerman, the […] The post Colorado election officials take physical security into their own hands appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

What Boebert and Frisch did not say

This commentary originally appeared at Big Pivots. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch, debated on Saturday evening at a forum in Grand Junction sponsored by Club 20. Frisch, a Democrat, tried to define the Republican Boebert as a legislator who talks a lot but gets nothing done. Boebert suggested Frisch would be a puppet of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. This was the expected.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado played major role in passing Inflation Reduction Act cost savings

2022 will be a year we’ll remember for a long time. Facing war in Eastern Europe, economic uncertainty driven by the highest inflation in decades, still dealing with the effects of a deadly pandemic, and running out of time to act on climate, Congress — yes, Congress — decided to do something about it. The […] The post Colorado played major role in passing Inflation Reduction Act cost savings appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Blake Moore
Person
Jody Hice
Colorado Newsline

New law expands threshold for providing multilingual ballot services in Colorado

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In the November 2022 election, 20 Colorado counties will be required to provide Spanish language voting materials thanks to a new state law lowering the population thresholds to support multilingual voters — […] The post New law expands threshold for providing multilingual ballot services in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Black voters’ trust in SCOTUS plummets with abortion decision

A version of this commentary originally appeared in the Tennessee Lookout. In many ways, the U.S. Supreme Court’s actions over the past few years serve as a blueprint of what not to do if you’re a Tennessee judge looking to build public trust in our state courts. The Supreme Court continues to issue hostile, unsigned, […] The post Black voters’ trust in SCOTUS plummets with abortion decision appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
TENNESSEE STATE
Colorado Newsline

Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems

Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state.  Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early voting, move away from electronic […] The post Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Big Oil#Oil Company#Oil Refinery#Suncor#Chase Woodruff#U S House#Republican#The John Locke Foundation
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s new rules to prevent ‘orphaned’ oil wells could fail to cover cleanup costs, report says

The bonds required by Colorado’s new financial assurance rules for oil and gas drillers may cover 25% or less of the total cost to clean up the state’s 50,000 wells, a new report estimates. That’s a major increase over the state’s previous bonding requirements, which had long been a target for environmentalists before the Colorado […] The post Colorado’s new rules to prevent ‘orphaned’ oil wells could fail to cover cleanup costs, report says appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races

Democrats elected to statewide offices in Colorado continue to outraise their Republican opponents in the lead-up to the general election and head into the final two months of campaigning with significantly more cash on hand. Some of that money comes from the candidates’ own pockets. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis reported over $1.2 million in […] The post Democrats continue to outraise, outspend Republican opponents in Colorado statewide races appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first

A bipartisan team of Colorado district attorneys and researchers launched a set of public statewide prosecutorial data dashboards Thursday, making Colorado the first state to do so. The feature is an attempt to increase transparency and public trust of the judicial system.  Eight district attorneys’ offices piloted the Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards project and since September […] The post Colorado prosecutors boost transparency with data dashboards in national first appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Colorado Newsline

Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot

Colorado voters will decide this November whether to boost state spending on affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Initiative 108, which officially qualified for the 2022 ballot last month, would dedicate an additional $300 million annually to the state’s affordable housing efforts. It would […] The post Measure to boost affordable-housing programs, reduce TABOR refunds on 2022 ballot appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond

Lake Mead’s receding waters have exposed sunken boats, dead bodies, and more. But the wisdom of a bet placed in 2005 by Las Vegas has also been revealed. The Southern Nevada Water Authority draws 90% of its water for a population of 2.3 million from Lake Mead. It had two intake pipes, one higher and […] The post Hedging our bets on water in Colorado and beyond appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado prison and jail populations reaching pre-COVID levels or higher

After the height of the pandemic led to state prisons and some county jails making policy changes to lower their inmate populations, some are back to average daily populations higher than those they saw before COVID-19.  At the state level, Colorado Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner said while inmate population counts are still down […] The post Colorado prison and jail populations reaching pre-COVID levels or higher appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Speaker Pelosi during Boulder visit discusses ‘moral responsibility’ of climate action

Not long after reading a handwritten note from the daughter of Boulder County sustainability official Susie Strife, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emphasized that saving the planet is about protecting the nation’s children and their futures.  Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette joined a roundtable of scientists and climate experts at the National […] The post Speaker Pelosi during Boulder visit discusses ‘moral responsibility’ of climate action appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy