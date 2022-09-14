Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was not happy with Super Bowl's 'corporate' and 'dinner party' atmosphere
Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it. It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to...
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Expected to play Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Ingram logged limited practices throughout the week, but it appears he'll be able to suit up Sunday. The veteran running back will be in line for a hefty workload with Alvin Kamara (ribs) expected to be sidelined, per Schefter.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Catches first TD since 2019
Watson caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 27-24 win over the Chargers, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game that the wideout also picked up a shoulder injury, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Watson's first catch of the season was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Won't return Thursday
Danna (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Danna recorded two tackles over 35 defensive snaps played before exiting with an unspecified calf injury during the second half of the Chiefs' Week 2 tilt. While the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear, the backup defensive end will now have a 10-day break to work his way back heading into Kansas City's next game Sept. 25.
CBS Sports
Arch Manning game score, stats, highlights, updates: Follow Isidore Newman vs. Benton at MaxPreps
Just being named Arch Manning and hailing from one of the most recognizable names in football only gets you so far. The Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback has still had to go out and earn the respect that he has been given, and he's certainly done so since his freshman year with the Greenies. This week, the top-ranked recruit in the country looks to continue his undefeated season with Newman when his Greenies host the 1-1 Benton Tigers (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Uzomah: To be game-time call
Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Uzomah (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Uzomah is coming off a full practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him be listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Tyler Conklin operated as the Jets' top tight end during the team's season-opening loss to Baltimore, while Uzomah was not targeted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Won't play against Broncos
Britt won't play Sunday against the Broncos for personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Britt played every snap during the Texans' Week 1 tie against the Colts, but he'll be held off the field for Week 2. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the team's Week 3 matchup against Chicago on Sept. 25, but Scott Quessenberry will serve as Houston's starting center against Denver.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Heads to active roster
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday for Sunday's game against the Browns. Yeboah didn't make the initial 53-man roster but inked a practice-squad deal at the beginning of September. He'll get his first look on the active roster, but it's unclear what his role will be. C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is unlikely to play and Jeremy Ruckert was a healthy scratch for Week 1, but Tyler Conklin and Lawrence Cager are still expected to garner the majority of the tight-end snaps.
“The U is back to work” as latest big-stage, signature win slips away from Miami Hurricanes | Opinion
Mario Cristobal has his stock answer or some variation of it whenever he is asked if The U is “back,” which is only about a hundred times a day. Miami Hurricanes fans waiting 20 years need to know how that elusive return to glory will be known or, even better, when.
Another CB hurt for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a few banged-up starters as they prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals, and a new potential starter has appeared on the injury report. They had four players sit out of practice for the second day in a row and one player limited. Below are the details of their Thursday injury report.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Falls back to limited practice
Walker (hernia) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. During Week 1 prep, Walker was held out of practice entirely as he continued his recovery from a mid-August hernia procedure. This week, he kicked it off with a full session Wednesday, only to downgrade slightly one day later. The development may have been maintenance-related to ensure Walker gets to the weekend ready for his pro debut. Still, his activity level and eventual designation, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will provide insight into whether or not active status is possible Sunday at San Francisco. If Walker is available this weekend, the rookie second-round pick could be eased into action, especially with Rashaad Penny entrenched at the top of the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Heads to bench
Yastrzemski will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Yastrzemski has had more than a platoon role for most of the season, but his off day here against Julio Urias means he's now sat against six of the last eight lefties the Giants have faced. Lewis Brinson will get the start in center field.
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Surprise addition to injury report
Davis was added to the injury report Saturday with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Titans. Davis did practice in limited fashion Saturday, but it's obviously not an ideal situation to see the stud wide receiver appear on the injury report so late into the week. Expect more information to trickle out regarding Davis' status prior to the 7:15 PM ET kickoff Monday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
CBS Sports
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not partaking in practice
Pittman (quadriceps) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Pittman's lack of involvement in practices comes one day after he appeared on the Colts' initial Week 2 injury report as a limited participant on account of the quad issue. It's possible that his absence from the field Thursday is more maintenance-based rather than the result of a setback from Wednesday's session, but Friday's practice report will shed more light on Pittman's status heading into Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Pittman was the clear top target for quarterback Matt Ryan in the Colts' Week 1 tie with the Texans, with the wideout turning his 13 targets into nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Comments / 0