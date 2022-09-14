'The Handmaid's Tale': Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella Discuss Motivation and 'Moral Compass' in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
17 things you probably didn't know about 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The Hulu original series based on the famed novel by Margaret Atwood has a huge following, but even superfans might not know these fun facts.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Review: The Dystopian Drama Returns With a Glimmer of Hope
The Handmaid's Tale has never exactly been a feel-good show, but it is dystopian drama at its dreariest and has kept viewers tuning in for five seasons now, with the hope that eventually something good will happen. Season 5, which as it turns out, will be the penultimate of the series, is more of the same — depressing dystopia, a few instances of lightheartedness, some very heavy-handed scenes, and, amazingly, a glimmer of hope near its conclusion.
What’s The Deal With Nick’s Wife In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5? She’s Rapidly Becoming The Show’s Best New Character
Spoilers ahead for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere “Morning”. In the midst of the streaming wars, Hulu has had a few megahits-- including the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. The former Emmy Award favorite recently debuted its first two episodes of Season 5 , bringing audiences back to Gilead for more intense drama. While fans will be glad to catch up with fan-favorite characters (just not Alexis Bledel’s Emily), we’re also meeting a few newcomers. Nick’s Wife Rose is rapidly becoming the show’s best new character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, but her first scene begs the question: what is her deal?
Elle
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski On Playing Villainous Serena, Justice And The Show’s Enduring Relevance
*Warning: This article contains The Handmaid’s Tale season four spoilers*. ‘I'm excited for this one,’ actor Yvonne Strahovski reveals. ‘It’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’m more excited that than anything, because it's a juicy one.’ For those that aren’t au fait with the symbolism behind white wings, red cloaks and the meaning of 'under His eye', the ‘one’ the actor is referring to is the long-awaited and dramatic fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Elisabeth Moss Says Rescuing Hannah Is ‘Always’ June’s ‘End Goal’
In a recent interview with Parade.com, Elisabeth Moss explained June's goals for season 5 of Hulu's series 'The Handmaid's Tale.'
‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss Reveals How Alexis Bledel’s Exit Impacted Season 5: ‘We Lost Puzzle Pieces’
An important character will be missing from The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu. Emmy Award winner Alexis Bledel, 40, exited the series earlier this year, though the new season will address what happens to her character Emily, a former Handmaid who escaped Gilead and made it to Canada. Creator Bruce Miller spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how Alexis’s absence affected the overall storyline in the fifth and penultimate season.
I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022
It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: Why Serena Includes [SPOILER] in Fred’s Funeral
Serena Joy made a shocking power play at her husband Fred's funeral in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
