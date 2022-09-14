'The Handmaid's Tale': Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella Discuss Motivation and 'Moral Compass' in Season 5 (Exclusive)

In the wake of Anne Heche's death, her family is facing a legal battle over her estate, which comes as the late actress' new memoir is set to be released, per Deadline. Anne's oldest son Homer, 20, wants the courts to make him the controller of his mother's estate as she died without a will. He also wants him and his younger brother Atlas, 13, to be named their mother's sole heirs, according to TMZ. However, Atlas' father — actor James Tupper, Heche's former Men in Trees co-star — has stated in legal documents that the actress wanted him to be the one to handle her estate, and he claims to have emails from 2011 that confirm this.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO