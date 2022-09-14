ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Active shooter hoaxes prompt lockdowns at 4 California high schools; no threats found

By Cindy Von Quednow
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ukkcr_0hvbcoFa00

Lancaster High School was among several California schools evacuated Wednesday after reports of a person with a gun on campus – reports that were later deemed hoaxes.

Lancaster High, located at 44701 32 nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including armored vehicles.

Law enforcement officers searched the campus for any evidence of a gunman or a weapon but found nothing.

Nearby Antelope Valley College canceled a scheduled evacuation drill due to the police activity. Additionally, Edwards Air Force Base asked people to stay clear of the area.

The lockdown at Lancaster High School was one of several active shooter hoaxes in Central and Southern California Wednesday afternoon.

Lockdowns were also ordered due to false reports at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, and Bullard High School in Fresno.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kusi.com

Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
VISTA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

murder suspect arrested Lemon Grove

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.
LEMON GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Active Shooter#Lancaster High School#Bishop Diego High School#Dei High School#Bullard High School#Nexstar Media Inc
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN LEMON GROVE HOMICIDE

September 17, 2022 (Lemon Grove) -- Ernest Kelly, 32, has been arrested and charged with a murder that occurred during a deadly fight on September 12 in Lemon Grove. The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification has been made by the Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin have been notified. Kelly and the victim live in the complex and are acquaintances. It is not yet clear what caused the fight, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
thestarnews.com

Juvenile held in minor’s slaying

On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NBC San Diego

Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County Thursday came across three men who had been wounded by gunfire. The federal personnel found the trio of injured undocumented immigrants shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, according to USBP public affairs.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Victorville woman arrested after being indicted on COVID related EDD fraud

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A San Bernardino County woman was arrested today on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment alleging she fraudulently obtained more than $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
Voice of San Diego

Native Students In Valley Center Demand Action on Long-Standing Disparities

On a day meant to raise awareness to unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native American people, a group of Native students at Valley Center Middle School were met with ethnic slurs and harassment, underscoring what parents say are longstanding issues with discrimination, disparity and a lack of culutral competency at schools in the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC News

California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation

A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy