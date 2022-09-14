Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU student and graduate find a way to extend cadaver longevity, BYU professor and students help discover first known depictions of two biblical heroines
BYU student Ayden Olsen and graduate Craig Reeves worked together to find that glycerol is an effective humectant to combat the drying and aging of cadavers in the BYU anatomy lab. The two presented their findings at the College Undergraduate Research Award (CURA) conference in Nov. 2021 and won first place.
BYU Newsnet
BYU Athletics pauses ROC pass sales until the winter season
ROC pass sales were suspended for the remainder of the fall season, to be resumed for student purchase prior to the winter season. Once sales resume, passes will be sold at the same price: $150 for a student pass and $220 for a guest pass, according to a post by @byuroc on Instagram.
BYU Newsnet
BYU nutrition professor shares how to eat healthy on a budget
BYU nutrition professor Sarah Bellini shared start-of-semester tips and encouragement for students trying to eat healthy on a budget. Cooking a well-balanced meal doesn’t need to be expensive or time consuming. According to Bellini, it’s something every student can easily do—once they know what to look for.
BYU Newsnet
BYU swim and dive releases 2022-2023 schedule
The men’s team welcomes seven new freshmen to the roster and returns fifth-year swimmers Josue Ramos Dominguez and Javier Nicolas Matta, while the women’s team welcomes nine new freshmen and returns fifth-year senior Brynn Sproul. The swim and dive season officially begins on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:00...
saturdaydownsouth.com
BYU delivers classy gesture to Oregon to honor player who passed away
BYU contributed a touching gesture to Oregon before their game on Saturday, as the Cougars placed a bouquet of flowers by the 4-yard line in memory of Ducks tight end Spencer Webb. Webb was set to enter his fifth season with the Ducks, and was going to wear uniform No....
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
BYU Newsnet
Provo women speak up about running safety
Female BYU student runners speak up about safety in light of the kidnapping and death of Eliza Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher who was abducted on her early-morning run in Tennessee earlier in September. According to the annual National Women’s Running Survey, 47% out of 3780 surveyed women said they had...
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon
The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
BYU Newsnet
50 wins later — looking back at Kalani Sitake’s best victories at BYU thus far
With a dramatic double overtime win over Baylor this past week, head coach Kalani Sitake earned his 50th career victory at the helm of BYU’s football program. Sitake accomplished the feat in his seventh season at BYU and after 79 games. In comparison, the legendary LaVell Edwards — whose name now dons BYU’s stadum after winning 257 games — reached his 50th dub after 77 tries.
BYU Newsnet
No. 12 BYU football ready for “a different beast” in No. 25 Oregon
As enjoyable as last week’s 26-20 upset over Baylor was, BYU football is ready to put it in the past. “You can’t sit on your wins for too long,” linebacker Ben Bywater said. “We’ll enjoy it for 24 hours, but then we’re right back to the drawing board Monday morning. It was a huge win, and it will be a memory for me and Cougar Nation for a long time, but it’s about Oregon this week.”
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s volleyball sweeps Utah Valley in Crosstown Clash
BYU women’s volleyball head coach Heather Olmstead smiled and laughed when she was asked if the football team’s loss to No. 25 Oregon Saturday provided her team extra motivation for its annual Crosstown Clash against Utah Valley. “We’re big supporters of everyone here at BYU,” Olmstead said. “It’s...
ksl.com
The Episcopal Diocese of Utah welcomes new bishop at her ordination
SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Episcopal church and community members gathered in the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday for the ordination of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah's new bishop, Phyllis Ann Spiegel. Bishop Spiegel said "the power of the Holy Spirit just kept...
upr.org
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
SALT LAKE CITY — A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it. "It’s been an incredible hit," said Dr. Kelly Kopp, a professor of plant, soils and climate at Utah State University, who helped design it. "I can’t tell you the amount of people who have contacted me."
ABC 4
Top double date spots in Utah
Labyrinth – The first ever human powered arcade, Labyrinth is an immersive experience in South Jordan with 47 games to test your mind, body, and spirit. For beginners to Olympic level archers, Easton Archery in Salt Lake City is an archery experience you won’t want to miss. Smash...
ksl.com
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
Herriman junior high school placed on temporary lockdown
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Providence Hall Junior High in Herriman was placed on lockdown at 10:45 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. The temporary lockdown was initiated after the school received a tip of a suspicious person in the area. “We worked with Herriman Police Department, which did a thorough search and did […]
BYU Newsnet
Campus vending machines become fully stocked after two years of labor shortages
After nearly two years of labor shortages and supply chain issues left many campus vending machines vacant, their shelves are becoming well-stocked once again. According to BYU Vending employee Sam Larsen, when the COVID-19 pandemic emptied campus in March 2020, BYU Vending services found it difficult to hire enough workers to maintain vending machines on campus and in the MTC.
kpcw.org
Park City wins tight game against Highland as North Summit, South Summit and Wasatch all get big wins
The Park City Miners hit the road this past week to take on the stingy Highland Rams. The 4-1 Park City Miners were flying high after last week's 53-0 homecoming shutout against Murray, and looked to carry that momentum into this week's game against regional opponent, Highland. The Miners were firing on all cylinders early, as they started off the game with two quick passing touchdowns from quarterback Max Grizell to Jeremy Eldridge and Blake Tabberachi. Chase Beyer returned to action as well, as Park City utilized both QBs effectively in the first half, finishing 21-3.
uvureview.com
Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller
The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
