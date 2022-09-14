ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

nbc16.com

Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team makes fentanyl arrest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — On September 14, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) conducted an operation in the 700 block of Garden Valley Boulevard, in Roseburg, Oregon, where detectives contacted an individual in the parking lot of a local business. Officials say, during the contact detectives deployed canine Trapper to...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged strangulation incident on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said deputies checked on a victim in the 1000 block of Southeast Booth Avenue in Roseburg following a call indicating there had been a verbal disturbance between the victim and a 40-year old male suspect. The victim said two days earlier the suspect had strangled her, squeezing her neck and covering her mouth, making her unable to breathe. The victim was provided resources by Adapt and given a courtesy ride.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ARREST MADE IN TRIPLE FATAL CRASH

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the lives of three victims on August 16th. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said on Thursday, detectives arrested 21-year old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths. O’Dell said an investigation led detectives to believe that Carleton was intoxicated at the time of the crash which killed Myrtle Creek residents Janeva Hodgson, age 20, and her brother 18-year old Caleb Hodgson, along with 16-year old Kiya Speckman of Riddle. That wreck happened in the 18000 block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle.
RIDDLE, OR
nbc16.com

Driver flees traffic stop, strikes deputy with vehicle in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — A driver stopped for outstanding warrants fled from a traffic stop and struck a Coos County Sheriff's deputy Thursday morning in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Police and the Coos County Sheriff's Office pursued the suspect, who was traveling at a low rate of speed in a burgundy SUV through the downtown area.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Man faces manslaughter charges following fatal crash near Riddle in August

DOUGLAS, Ore.- An arrest has been made in a crash that killed three people in August. The crash happened in the 18000-block of Cow Creek Road near Riddle on August 16th, 2022. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, detectives arrested 21-year-old Roseburg resident Uriah James Carleton in connection with the deaths.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged incident at a store in Roseburg on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:40 a.m. the 32-year old allegedly entered Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after being previously trespassed from the business. The report said the man unrolled a sleeping bag from a shelf and then fell asleep in the sporting goods section of the store.
ROSEBURG, OR
ijpr.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Wildland fire contained near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A wildfire near Transpacific Parkway was contained after a combined effort from several fire protection agencies on Friday, the North Bay Fire District reported. According to NBFD, firefighters were dispatched just before noon on September 16. upon arrival, they reportedly found a wildland fire moving through...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Community conversations on the South Coast to discuss wind turbines

NORTH BEND, Ore. — On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced new initiatives to expand offshore wind energy. This includes the Energy Earthshot program aimed at reducing the cost of new research and technology. Non-profit Rogue Climate continues the conversation along the South Coast where call areas were established earlier...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Volunteers sought for cleanup at Bastendorff Beach to celebrate National Public Lands Day

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to celebrate National Public Lands Day by participating in a volunteer clean up at Bastendorff Beach. On Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., volunteers can check in at the middle parking lot at Bastendorff Beach, where BLM employees will direct volunteers to various project locations at the beach.
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend Municipal Pool closure extended

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A November opening for the North Bend Municipal Pool is now delayed several months. North Bend Public Works director Ralph Dunham tells us the city has been chasing parts since April to make final fixes. The pool needs a new pump, boiler, and filter to...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Brush fire burning near North Spit in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A brush fire is burning on Trans Pacific Lane near the North Spit in North Bend. A large plume of smoke can be seen above the fire. On their Facebook page, Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) says "We currently have a fire in the North Spit Trans Pacific Parkway area, NW of Coos Bay / North Bend. Strong winds are pushing the smoke as far away as Coquille. We have resources on scene, CFPA, USFS, RFD's & Aircraft all working diligently to slow this fire."
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Coos History Museum to host talk on Green Crab Invasion

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos History Museum will host a talk on the "History of the Green Crab Invasion of Coos Bay" in October. Dr. Shon Schooler, Lead Scientist with the South Slough Reserve: Oregon Department of State Lands will present the talk. According to the Coos History...
COOS BAY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/15 – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek, Rabies Discovered In Josephine County, Wild Fire Updates

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serve Marijuana Search Warrant – Another Illegal Grow Bust Near Wolf Creek. On September 13, 2022, the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

12-year-old loses leg in tragic car crash

WINSTON, Ore. -- A 12-year-old boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was on the way to school, the Winston Police Department said. According to WPD, the incident occurred earlier on September 14 at about 7:13 a.m. Officers say they arrived to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Grape Street and Park Street to find a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a motor vehicle. According to police, one of the boy’s legs had been amputated by the impact.
WINSTON, OR
beachconnection.net

Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered

(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR

