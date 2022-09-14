ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
