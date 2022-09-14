Read full article on original website
Police investigating after reamins in shallow grave behind Conover home
CONOVER, N.C. — Police are investigating after remains were found behind a home in Conover. On Friday, police said they received a tip that a body had possibly been buried in the backyard of a residence on the 300 block of 4th Avenue. At that residence, the Conover Police...
Police: 17-year-old Shelby High School student killed in shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — A Shelby High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to Logan Street in Shelby after witnesses said they heard gunshots in the area. No one said they saw the shooting though. At the scene, police said they found a...
2nd person dies, arrest made in August southwest Charlotte shooting: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person has died and an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in August in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD. The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place.
Man charged with murder after driver killed in fiery February crash: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal fiery wreck that happened in February near I-485, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The deadly accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022, between Marita Drive and North 485 interloop near...
Man shot, killed by homeowner in Burke County, sheriff says
A homeowner shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded early Friday to shots fired call, which led to a homicide investigation. When deputies got to the address on Flat Gap Road, they found Howard Gene Cook who...
Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Turner-Phifer says the Inflation Reduction Act takes necessary steps to lower insulin costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that...
CMPD: Armed suspect shot at by officers in northwest Charlotte identified; no injuries reported
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed man who they perceived was an imminent threat, Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged in Fort Mill HS bathroom threats: Police
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old have both been charged for writing threatening messages inside the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom, Fort Mill Police said. Detectives said the threats were discovered at the school on Sept. 8 and two suspects were...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say that they tried to stop a car driven by Richard Eugene Pennell at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from North Carolina home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
Man wanted after fleeing Alexander County traffic stop, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are searching for a man they said ran away from a traffic stop in Alexander County Friday, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 42-year-old Richard Eugene Pennell fled from a vehicle stop on Mountain Church Road in the Ellendale Community. He was last seen wearing […]
CN2 Newscast – Behind the Screams at SCarowinds, Bus Driver Drives to Sheriff’s Office and Student Threats 2nd Arrest
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her, so she drove the bus to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officer-involved shooting reported in northwest Charlotte: CMPD
An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, CMPD said. Latest details at QCNEWS.COM.
Manhunt ends without arrest in Alexander County, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A manhunt is underway in Alexander County for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Richard Pennell ran from them in the Ellendale community after a short chase that ended in his father’s driveway. When he took off, deputies said he had something in his hand. It’s not clear if it was a weapon.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Greenville parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said. Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was...
Man arrested following shooting in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has arrested the man allegedly responsible for a shooting Friday morning in Greenville.
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
