ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Need to know: School zone cameras turn on next week

By WSAV Staff
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AisuK_0hvbabhj00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re dropping off your kids at school or happened to ride by a school zone on your way to work, be aware that starting next week speed cameras will be up and running.

The cameras are set up near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and middle schools. The cameras turn on one hour before school starts and stay on an hour after classes end.

There will be a 30-day warning period but after that, drivers will get a citation in the mail if they’re caught speeding 10 miles per hour over the limit.

It’ll cost them $75 plus a $25 fee for the first violation. Once these go live, every school zone in the county will have speed cameras.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food giveaway held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every month, the Windsor Forest Neighbors Feeding Neighbors organization holds food giveaways for the community. Saturday, the founder says they had their biggest turn out ever!. Nearly 600 people lined the parking lot, with their carts and bags, waiting for their turn to shop the free...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro hosts food giveaway for local families

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Feed the Boro served the community by providing meals for families in need on Saturday. Organizers say cars were lining up at Statesboro High School as early as 4 a.m. this morning—the giveaway didn’t start until 8 a.m. The line of cars wound from the high school onto North Side Drive […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
WSAV News 3

CAT introduces tracker to update riders on service changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) now has the new CAT Tracker that aims to better inform customers on bus locations throughout the county. CAT Tracker tells customers where their vehicle currently is and when it will arrive at their stop. Customers will be able to check up-to-date stop times, real-time maps, and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

WJCL Welcomes new reporter Michel'le Jackson to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Cruising on the Savannah River on the Georgia Queen makes me feel like Royalty. I’ve recently moved to Savannah, and I head out to ask tourists what brings them to the hostess city. “It’s our first time in Savannah,” Kimberly Mackiel said. “My mom and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Poop Patrol gives Sam the scoop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What started as a way to make some extra cash has now turned into a full-time poop scooping business for Savannah Poop Patrol owner Jessica Jones. She shows our Sam Bauman what it takes to join the team. For more info on Savannah Poop Patrol click...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Zone#Need To Know#K12
WSAV News 3

Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Organizers prepare for the Brooklet Peanut Festival

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be going nuts in Bulloch County tomorrow. The annual Brooklet peanut festival returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Some of the booths and rides are already in place as everyone’s getting ready for the Brooklet Peanut Festival. Organizers...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WSAV News 3

Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Slowly but surely, we see traditions return that went on hiatus during the pandemic. This weekend in Bulloch County, people will once again return to Brooklet for the annual Peanut Festival. Flash back to the second Saturday of September 2019 and none of us at the...
BROOKLET, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Boro food drop happening Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Free vaccine, microchip clinic to be held in Pooler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week. On Sept. 21 from 3 to […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather may have been a little rough over the past few weeks but rain or shine there’s plenty happening in the city this weekend. Here’s a list of some events that you can participate in. THE CHRISTIANS When: All weekend Where: Asbury Memorial Theatre Price: $25-$35 More information about this […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy