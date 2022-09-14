ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hainesport, NJ

American Songwriter

6 of the Most Unforgettable Metallica Live Performances

Metallica has been a constant in the music world ever since vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich first founded the metal band in 1981. And as odd as it may sound, we’ve found comfort in the realness of Metallica’s thrashing on more than just a few occasions. So, in an attempt to capture some of our favorite moments from the Los Angeles-hailing band (albeit a difficult task), we’ve compiled six of their most unforgettable live performances below. Keep reading and we’re certain you’ll find yourself transported into the mosh pits of metal magic.
Popculture

Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62

Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
Guitar World Magazine

Fender Japan does it again with two striking signature Stratocasters for alt-rock star Ken

The standard Experiment #1 and Custom Shop Paisley Fantasy represent two ends of the aesthetic spectrum, offering both clean contemporary visuals and zany complex artwork. Fender Japan has introduced two new signature Stratocasters for electric guitar star Ken to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his alt-rock band, L’Arc-en-Ciel. The...
Hainesport, NJ
Popculture

Beloved Pop Band Announces Breakup

Israeli pop stars Static and Ben El are calling it quits after seven years together. The split also comes after the duo signed a deal with Saban Music Group (via Virgin). Both group members, Liraz Russo, aka Static, and Ben-El Tavori, announced on Aug. 25 in a joint statement that they have decided to split, officially disbanding the popular pop group in order to focus on their "separate journeys."
Loudwire

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Engadget

Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson

Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
Q 105.7

The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens

Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen announces deluxe edition of debut Mammoth WVH album, reveals imminent plans to begin recording a followup

Listen to Talk & Walk – a track previously only available on the Japanese version on the album – and get ready for two never-before heard cuts arriving November 11. Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a deluxe edition of his Mammoth WVH 2021 self-titled debut, and revealed that he’ll shortly be entering the studio to record a followup.
Music

