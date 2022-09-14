ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protecting your garden from frost

By Jacob Matthews
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Summer is winding down, so gardeners better look out for frost on the ground as the average temperature in New York State drops.

Throughout the past couple months, plants and crops across the Twin Tiers have faced abnormally dry conditions. Those conditions began to ease heading into September thanks to much-needed rainfall. Despite the rain, frost on the ground will now prove to be another challenge for those plants and crops.

Frost typically forms in the beginning of the fall season. At this time, temperatures in Upstate New York drop to the mid to upper 30’s overnight, which causes dew on the ground to freeze over.

The time for outdoor gardens may soon be over this year thanks to the frost, but gardeners can hold out a bit longer if they have the right materials. One suggested material is cloth.

“Cloth is really your answer because cloth can breathe,” said Dan Hurley, owner of Bradley Farms. “It will help air move around those plants.”

One material that should not be used is plastic. Dan from Bradley Farms adds that plastic sheets can actually help speed up the freezing process in gardens because air does not flow as freely.

Stay tuned with WETM 18 News for any fall-related events this year at farms and gardens across the Twin Tiers.

