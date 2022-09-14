While the pandemic and lockdowns were wholeheartedly hated by the vast majority, I would be the first to admit that there were also some positive moments that came out of our enforced confinement of 2020 and 2021.As a self-employed mother with two small children, I felt included in a way that I hadn’t in a long time. There were Zoom pub quizzes, online panel discussions, and a whole heap of new WhatsApp group chats that allowed me to get my social fix in those dark days. I felt part of society for the first time in many years. We...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO