Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter

Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
MORELAND HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter

On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police arrest man for murder outside a grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is now behind bars for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Cleveland police arrested Tykis Banks, 23, on Sept. 9. According to officers, Banks shot and killed Gerrell Miles, 36, on July 26. Police said Miles...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

