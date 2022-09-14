Read full article on original website
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Police investigate recent vehicle thefts and attempted thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Grand theft vehicle: Clifton Boulevard. A female resident of Clifton Boulevard called the police department at 3:41 p.m. on Sept. 7 to report her vehicle, which had been parked on Clifton, was now missing. Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. An apartment resident called the police at 12:55...
Mom charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI and child endangering: I-90 A witness called the police department at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 to report a white Infinity was swerving and nearly striking other vehicles on I-90 westbound, according to the Westlake Police Department. The vehicle exited the highway on Crocker Road...
OVI suspect said he was driving slowly to be safe: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Clague Road. An officer at 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 27 was driving northbound on Clague Road from I-480 when he encountered a line of cars traveling northbound at 26 mph in a 35-mph zone. At the front of the line of cars was a...
Suspected car thief crashes: North Ridgeville police blotter
On September 2, police located a car that had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Police Department. The driver fled when the officer attempted to stop him and crashed. He was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, reckless operation, weapons under disability, cocaine possession and failure to comply. Drunk driving:...
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
Investigation into thefts from home mailboxes continues: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police checked at least six houses on one of the streets where residents reported that delivered items were removed from their home mailboxes, most of them over Labor Day weekend, but this instance going back to Sept. 1. Some of those Murwood residents did not appear to be home when police made the rounds on Sept. 6, and those that were did not have much additional information.
Man charged in murder of Akron woman
The suspect wanted for the murder of an Akron woman in April is in custody.
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
Charges filed in gated community road rage incident: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Traffic altercation, menacing, disorderly conduct: Sterling Drive. Police charged a Pepper Pike man, 63, three days after an alleged Sept. 13 road rage incident inside the Sterling Lakes gated community, in which he is accused of following a resident, 33, all the way home. At that point, the suspect reportedly...
$5,000 reward being offered for information on man wanted for aggravated robbery in Garfield Heights, Independence and Rocky River
CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for a man wanted in the Cleveland area after a string of carjackings. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 20-year-old...
62-year-old Cleveland woman leaves young children alone in car: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 29 at 4:50 p.m. a car was reported parked on the street with two small children inside and no adults around. Officers arrived several minutes later and found the car running, unlocked with an infant and a toddler inside, still no adult present. After about 10 minutes, officers found the children’s caretaker at a house nearby. The 62-year-old Cleveland woman was cited for two counts of endangering children. The Department of Children & Family Services was notified, and the children were turned over to their father, who was working at the time of the incident.
Listen: Woman wanting ambulance threatens to blow up fire station
The FOX 8 I-Team found that a woman threatened to blow up a Cleveland fire station while demanding an ambulance at that very moment.
Drunk man screams while lying in street: University Heights Police Blotter
At 3:40 a.m. Sept. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cranston Road on a report of a man lying in the street, screaming. Officers found the intoxicated man, 33, of University Heights, and arrested him for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of endangering children.
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
Boy, 17, shot in calf while walking on Chagrin Boulevard: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 8:40 p.m. Sept. 13, officers were dispatched to Southpointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road, where a 17-year-old Shaker Heights boy reported that, while walking in the 17000 block of Chagrin Boulevard, someone fired a gun at him. The bullet grazed the boy’s calf. The wound was non-life threatening. The...
Body camera footage shows search for teens who broke into Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
EUCLID, Ohio — There are new developments in the case of the teenagers who evaded police and hid at the headquarters of Lubrizol in Wickliffe earlier this week. The Euclid Police Department has released videos of the search that involved three law enforcement agencies, a drone and a K9 unit.
Underage drinker knocks out party guest: Berea Police Blotter
An Aurora man, 18, was cited at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10 after he became drunk, then punched and knocked out another man at a party on Mulberry. A witness at the party called police to report the incident. Most of the party guests were members of the Baldwin Wallace...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police arrest man for murder outside a grocery store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is now behind bars for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Cleveland police arrested Tykis Banks, 23, on Sept. 9. According to officers, Banks shot and killed Gerrell Miles, 36, on July 26. Police said Miles...
More drivers pass stopped school bus: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 11 at 3:57 p.m. an officer saw a car with the registered owner/operator showing several active arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer lost sight of the car in heavy traffic, but it was located a few minutes later parked in Heinen’s parking lot. The officer found the owner, who was also the driver, inside the store. After confirming the warrants, the man was arrested on the strength of the warrant from Fairview Park. The 42-year-old Middleburg Heights man was also cited. A search of his car turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. These items will be sent off to the lab for testing and possible additional charges.
cleveland19.com
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft during traffic stops, prosecutors say
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers accused of theft during traffic stops were indicted Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Alfonzo Cole, 34, and Willie Sims, 31, allegedly stole from multiple citizens while on duty between July 2020 and July 2021, according...
