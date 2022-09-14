ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

The Burlington Electric Department hosted their first Net Zero Energy Festival to promote the use of all things running off electric and battery power. New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Showing appreciation for Vermont’s language interpreters

The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza's Farmstand.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

A First Annual Net-Zero Energy Festival in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “I’m also just excited to see how much growth has been in all these electric things in the last few years,” said Burlington resident Casey Lamont. Growth is the target for the state of Vermont when it comes to reducing and eliminating fossil...
BURLINGTON, VT
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Chittenden, VT
Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Lifestyle
Vermont Food & Drinks
WCAX

UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar. “This is as much...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington

South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Greenride e-bike share program abandoned; cities take action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An e-bike share program in Chittenden County has shut down, leaving hundreds of bikes abandoned with no access to use them. The Greenride e-bike share program shut down at the beginning of July, There are 30 bike dispensing hubs placed in populated including Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. Now, visitors see signs saying “out of service.”
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

VLS to launch Vt. School for the Environment

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law and Graduate School is hoping to make sure the next generation of environmental policymakers -- and lawyers -- will be trained in the Green Mountain State. The South Royalton-based college Friday announced the launch of The Vermont School for the Environment. It...
ROYALTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh resident takes on new endeavor

UVM researcher exploring benefits of 'agrivoltaics'. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
colchestersun.com

Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Intervale Center hires development director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Those engaging with Burlington’s Intervale Center will be working with a new director of development. Dana Barrow is joining the team with the goal of creating a larger, stronger, and more resilient community food and farm system. Her role is centered around raising money, with over 50% of the Intervale’s money coming from fundraising. The organization plans to expand its scope with the creation of a food hub and a conservation nursery.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

‘I was blown away:’ Patagonia founder gives away company

Burlington, VT — Two outdoor retailers in Burlington are reacting to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard‘s decision to give away the company to help fight the climate crisis. On Wednesday, Chouinard announced he is transferring ownership of the $3 billion company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the nonprofit Holdfast Collective.
WCAX

Champlain College open new cyber sports center

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A state-of-the-art cyber sports arena is now open to Champlain College students. The Champlain College esports team Thursday unveiled the new space inside the Miller Center Lakeside Campus in Burlington. It has more than 20 computer stations, a training room, and a full broadcasting suite, giving students a hands-on learning experience as the gaming industry continues to grow.
BURLINGTON, VT
compassvermont.com

Three Cannabis Retail Locations Get the Green Light to Open

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued licenses to three businesses that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. In unanimous votes, the board approved retail licenses for Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury. Cannabis Control Board members also awarded an integrated license to Ceres Collaborative, an affiliate of the largest medical dispensary in the state.
MIDDLEBURY, VT

