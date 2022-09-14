Read full article on original website
Neck-and-neck Supreme Court contests shouldn’t be overlooked by Ohio voters: Thomas Suddes
ATHENS, Ohio -- Polling and campaign finance reports suggest that former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, the Democrat challenging Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s re-election, is waging an uphill fight, with November’s election just 51 days away. But two sets of campaigns appear neck-and-neck. One is the statewide competition between...
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
How will abortion weigh on Ohio voters’ minds in the Nov. 8 election?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – There’s bipartisan agreement that the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision striking down nationwide abortion protects has given Democrats a boost in what was supposed to be a banner year for the GOP. It’s an open question though, whether that will translate into surprising results...
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
When voting for U.S. senator, consider what future you want for Ohio and America
In November, when we choose between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, let’s remember that the outcome will help shape one of two very different futures for Ohio, and all of America. If we choose Tim Ryan, Democrats might expand their seats in...
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine...
See 2022 Ohio school report cards for every district in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every district in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. This change was the result of a law passed by the Ohio...
Five years after Maria left its trail of destruction in Puerto Rico, not enough has changed: Victor Ruiz
CLEVELAND -- As people all over the world reflect on the last five years since Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans brace themselves for Tropical Storm Fiona. By the time this column is published Sunday, we will know Fiona’s impact: At a minimum, some rain, winds, and a collective sigh of relief; at worst, continued hits on an already devasted land that is still recovering. Recovery seems to be a never-ending pursuit.
See how Ohio charter schools scored on 2022 state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every charter school building in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. Charter schools are public schools but are privately run and...
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds
Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
Ohio reports 20,552 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio dropped for the second week in a row, from 21,731 last week to 20,552 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Ohio has been over...
Motorist not sitting pretty after being hit by flying folding chair: Russell Township Police Blotter
A motorist called police at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 5 after his vehicle was hit by an airborne folding chair that fell out of the back of a trailer. He reported the vehicle license number. Police are investigating. Suspicious: Kinsman Road. Police were dispatched at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 4 regarding vehicles...
Pickpocketing attempts appear wholly unsuccessful: Orange Police Blotter
Management at Whole Foods reported Sept. 7 that four days earlier, a man and a woman entered the store around 7:10 p.m. for about 8 minutes. In that time, they attempted to pickpocket at least two people, but were unsuccessful, with both would-be victims reporting that nothing was taken. Departmental...
Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the weekend with highs going from the upper 70s on Friday to the low 80s on Sunday. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend calls for mostly clear conditions and plenty of sunshine all three days. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s. Rain returns to the forecast after midnight Sunday night.
