Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Five years after Maria left its trail of destruction in Puerto Rico, not enough has changed: Victor Ruiz

CLEVELAND -- As people all over the world reflect on the last five years since Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans brace themselves for Tropical Storm Fiona. By the time this column is published Sunday, we will know Fiona’s impact: At a minimum, some rain, winds, and a collective sigh of relief; at worst, continued hits on an already devasted land that is still recovering. Recovery seems to be a never-ending pursuit.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds

Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the weekend with highs going from the upper 70s on Friday to the low 80s on Sunday. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend calls for mostly clear conditions and plenty of sunshine all three days. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s. Rain returns to the forecast after midnight Sunday night.
OHIO STATE
