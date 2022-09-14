ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, MI

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fraser community holds vigil to remember teen stabbing victim

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Friday night a vigil organized by the youth of Fraser for one of their own, who died in a stabbing earlier this week. With candles, balloons, and signs, they spoke fondly of teenager Trent Redstrom who died in the attack that involved several teens according to investigators.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

69-year-old man arrested after robbing Monroe County bank

MONROE CO., Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested a day after he robbed a Monroe County bank. The robbery happened Friday at Monroe County Community Credit Union, located at 7408 Lewis Ave in Temperance. According to authorities, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The man...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fraser, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday. According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor. His mother said he was last seen on Sept....
TAYLOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraser High School
fox2detroit.com

Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge

Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged

FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony

A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police still trying to solve woman's 2017 murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A murder of a 37-year-old woman is still unsolved five years later. Sunshine Midkiff, aka Sunny, was found dead at Cloverdale and Intervale on Detroit's west side at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 7, 2017. Midkiff was from West Virginia. She left behind three sons. Crime Stoppers is...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy