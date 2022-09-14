Read full article on original website
Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
