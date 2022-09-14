Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Sweep Virginia Invitational at Panorama Farms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Highlighted by an individual win from Justin Wachtel, the Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams swept their opening races at Panorama Farms on Friday morning (Sept. 16) as the teams got their first taste of a course that will host the ACC Championships this season.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Tops ODU, 16-14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia drove the field in 1:01 and Brendan Farrell kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired in the 16-14 win over Old Dominion on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers led for most of the contest before ODU drove the field with 3:06 remaining...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Withstands Mercer in Five Sets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (8-2) won its second match of the day in Memorial Gymnasium Friday night after defeating Mercer (4-7), 25-21, 12-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12, in the first-ever meeting between the two teams. With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 8-2 overall, which ties for the program’s best start through its first 10 matches since 2004.
virginiasports.com
Bennett Jr. Making Up for Lost Time
CHARLOTTESVILLE — In the first quarter of Virginia’s season-opener on Sept. 3, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. celebrated in the end zone after catching a 56-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Armstrong. Watching from the Cavaliers’ sideline at Scott Stadium, Chico Bennett Jr. appreciated better than most Davis’ overflowing emotions.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts ECU, Mercer & Maryland This Weekend
UVA Game Notes (PDF) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia volleyball continues its eight-match homestand this weekend when it hosts East Carolina (4-5) and Mercer (4-5) and on Friday (Sept. 16) and Maryland (6-3) on Saturday (Sept. 17) at Memorial Gymnasium. With an overall record of 6-2, the Cavaliers are off to their best start through eight matches since 2014.
virginiasports.com
Steve Lemke Tabbed as Assistant Coach for Throws
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna announced on Thursday (Sept. 15) that Steve Lemke is the newest addition to his coaching staff working with the men’s and women’s throwers. Lemke comes to Virginia with one of the top resumes in the country having coached athletes to 13 individual NCAA championships over the course of his career as well as 15 Olympics appearances and one Olympic gold medalist.
