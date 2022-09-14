CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, Vin Lananna announced on Thursday (Sept. 15) that Steve Lemke is the newest addition to his coaching staff working with the men’s and women’s throwers. Lemke comes to Virginia with one of the top resumes in the country having coached athletes to 13 individual NCAA championships over the course of his career as well as 15 Olympics appearances and one Olympic gold medalist.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO