Baton Rouge, LA

Southern loses 24-0 to Texas Southern to start SWAC play

ARLINGTON - New head coach Eric Dooley didn't get the start to SWAC play that he wanted, as Southern gets dominated by Texas Southern 24-0 in the Arlington Football Classic. Quarterback BeSean McCray struggled all night passing the ball. McCray threw 3 interceptions, and the Jaguars went 0 for 4 on 4th down.
Texas Southern 24, Southern 0: Jim Kleinpeter's top 3 takeaways from a disappointing loss

Finally playing against a team its own size, the Jaguars fell with a thud because of an offense that started slow and caught some momentum but never got into the end zone despite four trips inside the 20. Coach Eric Dooley’s offense can create some fireworks but not when it has to run the ball more than it throws. Quarterback BeSean McCray threw three interceptions, but also struggled to find receivers and make throws early in the game.
Louisiana high school football scores, live updates from LHSAA Week 3

It's Week 3 of the Louisiana high school football season. Follow along for updates from games across the state. In Lafayette, the top game is at Evangel Christian where Westgate puts its 2-0 record on the line. Texas commit Derek Williams leads the Westgate secondary. One of the most intriguing...
Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas

Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years

If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
Fraudulent donation page created after death of LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A fraudulent donation page created in response to the recent death of a Louisiana State University student has been deleted. According to the Rice family, the donation page was created by a person who is not a member of the family. Plumfund officials were...
Houston Falls at #1 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – After getting out to a scorching hot start and forcing top ranked Texas to use both of its timeouts inside of the first 15 points of the match, the University of Houston volleyball team fell 3-1 on Thursday night in Gregory Gym (17-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-22).
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
La. Weekend: The Blues Cafe Bar and Grill

Game Day Dining: New vendors set up shop at Tiger Stadium. Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium. Southern, LSU participate in community impact luncheon & A&M agenda signing. This event celebrates the joint economic impact of LSU and SU including jobs,...
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.

When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
Houston-area high school football scoreboard

HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night under the lights across the Houston area. High school football is in full swing and we've got your scores below. And above are highlights from KHOU 11's Matt Musil. He'll have extended highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Inside High School Sports.
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
