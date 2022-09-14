Finally playing against a team its own size, the Jaguars fell with a thud because of an offense that started slow and caught some momentum but never got into the end zone despite four trips inside the 20. Coach Eric Dooley’s offense can create some fireworks but not when it has to run the ball more than it throws. Quarterback BeSean McCray threw three interceptions, but also struggled to find receivers and make throws early in the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO