Prince William Is Set To Receive A Major Royal Inheritance After The Queen's Death
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royals were given new titles. Prince William was given the formal titles previously held by the newly appointed King Charles III and is now the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cornwall, per Us Weekly. But beyond titles, the royal family also saw changes to their wallets. Money surrounding the royal family has always been a point of contention — and confusion. Many people, including the British, are unaware of how the royals actually make money and how much they earn, per Oprah Daily. To put it simply, the royals are paid through a mix of private and public money. They also earn money through their estates (which are vast) and inheritances.
Prince Edward explains why he doesn’t shake hands with crowds
Prince Edward has explained why he does not shake hands with mourners lining the streets ahead of the Queen’s funeral. The Earl and Countess of Wessex were met with cheers after they surprised crowds of mourners outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon by stepping out to greet them.The Queen’s youngest son could be seen speaking to members of the public, singling out individual mourners waiting in the crowd to ask where they had travelled from. Many reached out to shake his hand, but Prince Edward appeared to prefer non-physical contact, such as waving.Explaining to one mourner, he said: “I’d...
The Real Reason Prince Harry Has More Medals Than Prince William
All eyes are on the royal family during the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's period of mourning. On Wednesday, September 14, they reunited to join the procession of Her Majesty's coffin as it was transferred from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The queen's children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, were all present, and so were her grandchildren — William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Peter Phillips.
How Many Times Was The Queen Able To See Prince Harry's Children?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex happened to be in Britain when Queen Elizabeth II's health took a turn for the worse. However, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because he simply couldn't make it to Scotland in time, per TMZ. In the days since, the duke has presented a united front with his estranged family members, most notably doing a walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as reported by The Mirror.
Meghan Markle's New Media Ally Completely Rips King Charles To Shreds
In late August, New York Magazine's The Cut published a feature on Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The roya and writer Allison P. Davis spoke of various things in the interview, especially Meghan's "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. The podcast has since been put on pause following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Metro), in a mark of respect during the U.K.'s mourning period. This period ends for the British public on the day of the queen's funeral (September 19), and seven days after that for members of the royal family, according to Metro.
Twitter Is Moved To Tears As Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Stand Vigil At Westminster
In honor of their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin on Saturday, September 17, to pay their respects. At the vigil, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry — dressed in uniform – led the grandchildren to a circle around the coffin, where they stood in honor, per the BBC. At the head of the queen's coffin stood Prince William while Prince Harry stood at the opposite end. The queen's other grandchildren stood in a circle, the group including Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Tindall and Peter Philips. The ceremony followed a similar memorial the queen's children held, during which they stood for 10 minutes to honor the late queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The grandchildren standing vigil at the coffin comes as Queen Elizabeth's funeral is set to be held on Monday, September 19.
Prince Harry Allowed To Wear Military Uniform At Queen's Final Vigil For One Reason
Making his mark as king. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles III has taken back his mother's former rulings and is setting his own rules in place. One of those new rules includes letting his son, Prince Harry, wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's memorial. Despite being in...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
LONDON — (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S....
David Beckham's Brief Moment By The Queen's Coffin Will Leave You In Tears
The United Kingdom is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, with thousands of people lining up outside of Westminster Hall and waiting up to 24 hours for the chance to walk past the monarch's coffin. One of those people was none other than former soccer star David Beckham.
Here's What Time The Queen's Funeral Starts
A million people are expected to be in London to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, as it lies in state for four days before the funeral. The line has been capped at five miles long, according to The Washington Post. Even soccer superstar David Beckham waited over 12 hours to pay his respects, per CBS News.
Who Was Behind The Decision For Prince Harry To Wear His Military Uniform To Honor The Queen?
It seems that Prince Harry will get to don military dress while mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 last week, after all. As Us Weekly reported, the Duke of Sussex was initially prevented from wearing his military uniform at any events honoring the queen, including her funeral.
Twitter Can't Stop Showing Their Support For Meghan Markle Amidst Queen Funeral Events
Coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been extensive all around the globe. In fact, some say it's been too much. The royal family has seemingly been filmed non-stop since news broke of the Queen's heartbreaking death and plans were put in place for the funeral proceedings (via BBC).
Here's How You Can View The Queen While She Is Lying-In-State
The world is slowly coming to terms with the sad reality that the long and distinguished reign of Queen Elizabeth is at an end. Appropriately, the remarkable monarch is being laid to rest in a long ceremonial process, filled with tradition and pageantry. Every detail of the funeral has a special meaning, from the hearse carrying the queen's coffin to the flowers lying atop the Royal Standard flag to the music being played and sung at the church services.
Prince Harry Earned Back A Special Privilege In Time For The Queen's Vigil
Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge went into effect, which lays out the initial 10 days of mourning for the United Kingdom's royal family, per NPR. The family will be carrying out traditions that follow when a monarch dies — many of these events have not been performed in years.
What Prince Andrew And Prince Harry Did When They Were Excluded From A Royal Salute
Neither Prince Andrew, Duke of York, nor Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is allowed to wear military dress for official events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II — albeit for very different reasons. Harry is prevented from doing so because he stepped down as a working royal back in 2020, as reported by Hello! magazine. Although royal fans were concerned about the Duke of Sussex, he understands the rules, with an insider telling Us Weekly that he is focused on mourning his beloved grandmother above all else.
Prince William Cracks A Joke About The Queen's Corgis
The collective hearts of the world are going out to the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Their grief over the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother must be almost unbearable, and yet they're obligated to show that famous British stiff upper lip in public. The family's stoicism and generosity has been demonstrated several times over the long national mourning period. On September 15, 2022, many senior royals paid visits to sites across Britain to greet fans, admire the array of flowers and tokens, and express their thanks for their support.
Unknown Guard Causes Chaos At The Queen's Coffin After Collapsing
Was it overwhelming grief, or just a lack of food and water and maybe sleep? At time of writing, we don't know exactly why a guard fainted at the podium while standing guard at the Queen's coffin in Westminster Hall, but the fail reel-worthy moment sure created a stir. As...
There's More To The Earrings Kate Middleton Wore At Sandringham Than Meets The Eye
Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales visited Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, September 15, to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II by mourners. While there, Catherine was seen stopping to talk to some who were gathered outside the estate, wearing a touching tribute to the late queen (via Twitter). It's ultimately clear the loss of Queen Elizabeth has weighed heavily on the new Princess of Wales. For instance, her outfit for the queen's procession contained hidden messages and her expressions at the queen's procession hinted at grief. For Thursday's visit, Catherine's outfit included tributes, both to the queen and Princess Diana, the last public Princess of Wales.
Queen funeral – latest: Mourners warned ‘do not set off’ to join queue to see coffin
People have been warned not to set off to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state as it is expected to close later today.The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement: “A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity.“Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase.“To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.”World leaders have started arriving in London for the Queen’s funeral, as today marks the final full day of...
Princess Anne's Latest Appearance Proves How Much The Public Adores Her
There were reportedly only two royals at the queen's bedside when she died, with the Daily Mail confirming both King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal, were with her until the end. Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after failing to make it to Scotland on time. Per The Guardian, Anne accompanied her mother's coffin from her summer home in Balmoral to Edinburgh, where mourners lined the streets to pay their respects.
