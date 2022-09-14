Read full article on original website
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 11%, deaths 10%; one-tenth of records
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- COVID-19 cases and deaths worldwide remain at the lowest levels since June with an 11% weekly drop in infections to around 475,000 daily and a 10% decline in fatalities to about 1,550 each day -- about one-tenth of the record highs set last year. Few countries...
Vietnam Welcomes Over 1.44 Million Tourists So Far This Year
In the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed over 1.44 million international travelers. Vietnam’s rise in tourism is a result of the country reopening to international travelers and resuming international routes post pandemic. Arrivals in Vietnam. 88 percent of international arrivals in Vietnam were by air while 12...
1,000 Flights Cancelled Ahead Of French Air Traffic Strikes This Friday
French air traffic strikes will disrupt thousand of travelers plans in the coming days. The cancellations are expected to affect airports across France from 06:00 on Friday 16 September until 06:00 on Saturday 17 September. France’s aviation authority the DGAC has warned of “severe” disruption. They are asking airlines to...
