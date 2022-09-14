ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

Vietnam Welcomes Over 1.44 Million Tourists So Far This Year

In the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed over 1.44 million international travelers. Vietnam’s rise in tourism is a result of the country reopening to international travelers and resuming international routes post pandemic. Arrivals in Vietnam. 88 percent of international arrivals in Vietnam were by air while 12...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

1,000 Flights Cancelled Ahead Of French Air Traffic Strikes This Friday

French air traffic strikes will disrupt thousand of travelers plans in the coming days. The cancellations are expected to affect airports across France from 06:00 on Friday 16 September until 06:00 on Saturday 17 September. France’s aviation authority the DGAC has warned of “severe” disruption. They are asking airlines to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy