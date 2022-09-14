TVLine Items: Roswell Vet Joins Upload, Leslie Odom Jr. Visits Abbott and More

Roswell, New Mexico alumna Jeanine Mason is uploading her next TV role: The actress has joined Season 3 of the Prime Video sci-fi comedy Upload , our sister site Variety reports.

Mason will play Karina Silva, “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.”

Upload Season 2 premiered March 11 (after a 22-month hiatus) and wrapped up with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. The series was renewed for a third season in May.

Mason most recently portrayed Liz Ortecho on The CW’s Roswell reboot, which was cancelled in May ahead of its fourth season.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Abbott Elementary has tapped Leslie Odom Jr. ( Smash ) to guest-star in Season 2 as Draemond, “the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott,” ABC announced on Wednesday. Additionally, Lauren Weedman ( Arrested Development, Looking ) will play Kristin Marie, “a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school who bears a striking resemblance to one of Abbott’s own,” while Keyla Monterroso Mejia ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ) will portray Ashley, “a teacher’s aide at Abbott Elementary whose go-with-the-flow personality contributes to classroom chaos.”

* Love Is Blind will return for Season 3 on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with episodes airing weekly in batches after that. Watch a teaser here .

* For All Mankind Season 4 has cast Toby Kebbell ( Servant ) as Miles, “a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job opportunity on Mars,” Variety reports.

* A trailer has been released for Season 2 of the killer horror-comedy Chucky , premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c (on Syfy and USA Network):

* Hulu has released a trailer for Ramy Season 3, premiering Friday, Sept. 30 with all 10 episodes:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?