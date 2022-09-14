ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TVLine Items: Roswell Vet Joins Upload, Leslie Odom Jr. Visits Abbott and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fFa6x_0hvbYHfh00

Roswell, New Mexico alumna Jeanine Mason is uploading her next TV role: The actress has joined Season 3 of the Prime Video sci-fi comedy Upload , our sister site Variety reports.

Mason will play Karina Silva, “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.”

Upload Season 2 premiered March 11 (after a 22-month hiatus) and wrapped up with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. The series was renewed for a third season in May.

Mason most recently portrayed Liz Ortecho on The CW’s Roswell reboot, which was cancelled in May ahead of its fourth season.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Abbott Elementary has tapped Leslie Odom Jr. ( Smash ) to guest-star in Season 2 as Draemond, “the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott,” ABC announced on Wednesday. Additionally, Lauren Weedman ( Arrested Development, Looking ) will play Kristin Marie, “a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school who bears a striking resemblance to one of Abbott’s own,” while Keyla Monterroso Mejia ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ) will portray Ashley, “a teacher’s aide at Abbott Elementary whose go-with-the-flow personality contributes to classroom chaos.”

* Love Is Blind will return for Season 3 on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with episodes airing weekly in batches after that. Watch a teaser here .

* For All Mankind Season 4 has cast Toby Kebbell ( Servant ) as Miles, “a former offshore oil platform worker who pursues a new job opportunity on Mars,” Variety reports.

* A trailer has been released for Season 2 of the killer horror-comedy Chucky , premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 9/8c (on Syfy and USA Network):

* Hulu has released a trailer for Ramy Season 3, premiering Friday, Sept. 30 with all 10 episodes:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?

Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Quantum Leap Vet Scott Bakula Reveals His 'Very Difficult Decision' to Pass on NBC Reboot

Oh, boy. Scott Bakula, in a bid to “quiet the rumors,” has opened up about his decision to not be involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot — at all. Set nearly 30 years after Sam Beckett — Bakula’s leaper from the original TV series — stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, the new series follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (played by Kevin Can F**k Himself‘s Raymond Lee), which was assembled to restart the project. But everything changes when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Weedman
Person
Toby Kebbell
Person
Ashley
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Leslie Odom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Odom#Comedy Series#Roswell Vet Joins Upload#Variety#Abc
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Actor Bruce Montague dies

British actor, Bruce Montague, best known for his role as Leonard Dunn in the television sitcom Butterflies has died aged 83. Bruce starred in Hollyoaks as Derek Clough, Nana's abusive ex boyfriend. Posts: 30,513. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 19/08/22 - 16:25 #2. RIP Bruce I loved Butterflies. Posts: 29,093. Forum...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy