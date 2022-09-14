ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego

09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thestarnews.com

Juvenile held in minor’s slaying

On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
Times of San Diego

Son, 27, Jailed for Allegedly Gunning Down His Mother in Pacific Beach

A man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of shooting his mother to death at a beach just south of Crystal Pier, authorities reported. Daniel Caldera, 27, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the death of his 65-year-old mother, who was found mortally wounded off the western terminus of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach roughly 10 1/2 hours earlier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pacific Beach#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Sdpd S Homicide Unit
L.A. Weekly

Driver Arrested after DUI Crash on Nimitz Boulevard [San Diego, CA]

One Detained after DUI Collision near Chatsworth Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., on August 27th near Chatsworth Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a power pole in the area. Following preliminary investigations, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Updates

On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
ESCONDIDO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]

ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
ENCINITAS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

