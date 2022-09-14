Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Transient Gets Long Sentence for Role in Stabbing Death of 62-Year-Old Woman in Her Carlsbad Home
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in the home invasion killing of a Carlsbad resident who was stabbed nearly 150 times was sentenced Friday to almost three decades in prison. Ian Forrester Bushee, 40, was arrested along with co-defendant Malissa James for the March 11, 2019, stabbing death...
'Large amount' of guns taken in Tierrasanta armed robbery
According to police, the robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on Reballo Lane, near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.
onscene.tv
Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego
09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
thestarnews.com
Juvenile held in minor’s slaying
On Sept. 8, National City Police Department detectives arrested a 17-year old suspect in connection with a July shooting. On July 20 police responded to a call for help at the intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue, where a 16-year old boy, Damien Estrada, had been shot in the head.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Woman Injured in Solo-Car Crash on Greenfield Drive [El Cajon, CA]
EL CAJON, CA (September 16, 2022) – Early Monday morning, one man was killed and a woman was injured in a solo-car crash on Greenfield Drive. Officers responded to scene just before 2:00 a.m., in the 1500 block of Greenfield Drive near North 3rd Street. For reasons under investigation,...
Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood. Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff named Charpi, was on the brink of death but...
Son, 27, Jailed for Allegedly Gunning Down His Mother in Pacific Beach
A man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of shooting his mother to death at a beach just south of Crystal Pier, authorities reported. Daniel Caldera, 27, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in the death of his 65-year-old mother, who was found mortally wounded off the western terminus of Reed Avenue in Pacific Beach roughly 10 1/2 hours earlier, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Motorcyclist survives grisly hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa
A motorcyclist is sharing his story after a hit-and-run collision in Mira Mesa led to him being wedged in the rear windshield of a moving SUV.
Man convicted of attempted murder in shootout with Harbor Police officer
A man who engaged in a shootout with a Harbor Police officer outside the San Diego Convention Center was convicted this week of attempted murder and other charges.
L.A. Weekly
Driver Arrested after DUI Crash on Nimitz Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
One Detained after DUI Collision near Chatsworth Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., on August 27th near Chatsworth Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a power pole in the area. Following preliminary investigations, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the...
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
NBC San Diego
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Updates
On September 4, 2022, a man was trespassing at a local church. The churchgoers called police because they were trying to have services and the man was not leaving. When an officer arrived, the man yelled at the officer, looked like he wanted to fight, and then ran. An off-duty San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy was also attending services at the church, and he helped the officer successfully arrest the man and remove him so that church could resume.
Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Fatal El Cerrito Apartment Shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, was found guilty by a San Diego jury earlier this year for the Dec. 26,...
Murder suspect arrested after fight leaves man dead
Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a fight in Lemon Grove left another man dead Monday.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]
ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, Convicted of Murder in Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man was convicted Wednesday of committing a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter last year that left one man dead and four others wounded. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was found guilty of murder for the April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel, where the victim worked.
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
