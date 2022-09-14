Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
Fox 59
IN Focus: Carmel mayor not running for re-election
Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not be running for re-election. He served 7 terms in the central Indiana city, spanning over 25 years.
WISH-TV
Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Property tax relief program promises $100 or more to most Marion County homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined city leaders Thursday to sign property tax relief for Marion County homeowners. The proposal was approved unanimously by the full City-County Council Monday night. “Today, the City of Indianapolis provides a measure of relief targeted primarily at the homeowners facing challenges around...
WISH-TV
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
WISH-TV
2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
Inside Indiana Business
Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023
A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs4indy.com
Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
wrtv.com
Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Whitestown's SHEIN facility bringing hundreds of jobs, $175 million economic impact
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The planned SHEIN plant in Whitestown will generate around $175 million a year and create more than 1,000 jobs by the end of 2022. That's according to a new study by Kyle Anderson, an economist and professor with IU's Kelley School of Business. SHEIN is an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report outlines how hard it is to find affordable rentals in Indianapolis
The rental market is tough for people trying to find affordable housing in Indianapolis. A new report from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana finds, on average, Marion County renters are paying $200 to $300 more per month since the pandemic started. FHCCI Executive Director Amy Nelson said a...
Fox 59
Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery
INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
Fox 59
Indy abortion doc moving practice out of state to keep providing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, several abortion clinics across the state are getting ready to close down for good. However, Dr. Katie McHugh said her work providing abortions to women who want them will not come to an end, it’ll just be moving locations.
Inside Indiana Business
German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility
A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
indyschild.com
Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville
My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
Health inspection at Greenwood hotel amid concerns
The Johnson County Health Department, Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood Fire Department, and the Greenwood Mayor conducted a multi-agency inspection effort Wednesday morning at the Red Carpet Inn
Comments / 0