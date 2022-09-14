ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Dr. John Morton-Finney: A lifelong student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. John Morton-Finney was a professional student, educator, and the longest-practicing attorney, who worked until he was 106 years old. He was the son of a woman born free and a former enslaved man. They both placed a high emphasis on education early in his life.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt when 2 schools’ buses, SUV collide on US 31 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two adults were hurt when two school buses and an SUV collided Friday afternoon on U.S. 31, the Greenwood Fire Department chief says. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 southbound near the crossover for Woodlawn Drive and Woodland Place. That’s between Fry Road and West Main Street.
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Property tax credit of up to $150 set for homeowners in 2023

A property tax credit that will give Indianapolis homeowners up to $150 off their spring bills has passed unanimously through the Indianapolis City-County Council and received the mayor’s signature. Under the $27 million allocation, those with property valued under $250,000 will receive a $150 tax credit. Those with property...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.
MARION COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Free, family-friendly event coming to Spencer Farm Winery

INDIANAPOLIS — Executive Director of the Hamilton County RISE Fest, Andy Binford, stopped by the studio along with Owner of Spencer Farm Winery, Mark Spencer. They’ll be hosting the Hamilton County RISE Fest at Spencer Farm Winery located in Noblesville. Throughout the Festival you’ll be able to listen to eight bands perform!
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

German company expands to Midwest with Plainfield facility

A Germany-based logistics service provider is expanding its footprint with its first facility in the Midwest. Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is occupying 139,000-square-feet of warehouse space at the Gateway Business Park in Plainfield, though details of its investment are not being disclosed. Rhenus says it will use the space as a...
PLAINFIELD, IN
Education
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Most Indianapolis Truck Accidents Happen?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) provides annual reports on the number of crashes that occur, and that result in traffic fatalities. Truck crashes are among the statistics reported to the NHTSA each year. Thousands of large trucks drive through the State of Indiana every day and through the central Indianapolis area. Indianapolis, Indiana, a central U.S. location, provides the freeway access many truck drivers need when driving across the state or the country. Unfortunately, many truck crashes injure drivers or passengers in other vehicles. Traffic fatalities on roadways in Indiana and Indianapolis sometimes involve large trucks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Farm Days at WonderTree Farm in Zionsville

My son and I visited WonderTree Farm in Zionsville on a recent “Saturday Farm Day.” We had heard a lot of buzz about this farm, and we were excited to visit. At the gate, we paid $10 to park, but then were given a $10 ticket to spend in their market. After parking, we walked through the market on the way to the farm. The market is chock-full of baked goods, tantalizing sweets and grass-fed meat.
ZIONSVILLE, IN

