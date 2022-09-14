Read full article on original website
Who is Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and what will happen to his company now?
Yvon Chouinard put his entire stake of Patagonia into a trust and nonprofit that will focus on combatting climate change.
Patagonia founder gives away $3 billion ownership stake
This move falls in line with Chouinard’s longstanding commitment to protecting the environment. Who owns Patagonia? What has Patagonia done for the environment?
Patagonia’s founder rejects his billionaire status, but he’s still saving $700 million in taxes with a legal loophole
Yvon Chouinard is an American environmentalist and billionaire businessman in the outdoor industry. When Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced this week that he’s transferring 98% of his company, he made clear his distaste for excessive wealth and profit at all cost. “I was in Forbes magazine listed as a...
Meet the mysterious Patagonia heirs who agreed to give away their billion-dollar fortune
Yvon Chouinard is passing his company onto the environment, rather than his children. In the TV show Succession, adult children duke it out to be the heir of their father’s media empire. But what if no one wanted to head the business to begin with? You’d likely have a less dramatic (or funny) show, but you might be closer to the reality of the Chouinard family.
Lululemon’s billionaire founder just donated $76 million to protect British Columbia’s forests and nature days after Patagonia’s founder gives away the company
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson with BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day announcing his $76 million gift to protect the western Canada wilderness. Nature conservationists finally have some cause for optimism at the end of a summer marked by record heat waves worldwide, as wealthy individuals commit major funds to fight climate change.
Bill Gates Likely Saw Food Shortages Coming Years Ago — Why His Land Accumulation Feels Calculated
Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT has had an incredibly impressive career. Having the foresight and vision to push technology forward and making savvy investments along the way helped turn Gates into one of the richest men on the planet and a billionaire several times over. United Nations officials...
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
Patagonia Chair: ‘We are turning capitalism on its head by making the Earth our only shareholder’
For 50 years there has been an impassioned debate about the appropriate aims and responsibilities of companies. Some side with Milton Friedman’s influential viewpoint, asserting that the only responsibility of business is to generate profits for shareholders. Others believe companies have broader responsibilities to society and the environment. Lately, even state legislatures have weighed in, proposing to ban financial managers who take ESG criteria into account. But while the battle of words continues, investors, customers, employees, and the public have moved forward. The question now is not whether but how far the pendulum has shifted towards responsibility and purpose. Surveys show that most investors believe ESG goals should trump short-term profit, and more than ever, employees and consumers are choosing companies based on what they stand for.
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
Patagonia Now Owned By Climate-Focused Trust, Founder Donates Shares
In a move unheard of in the corporate world, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is effectively giving his company away. Rather than capitalizing on what has become an approximately $3 billion company, Chouinard is letting go of his ownership claim on Patagonia to further his long-term goal of saving the planet. Who owns Patagonia now?
Don't Rush to Canonize Patagonia
The founder of Patagonia said this week in an exclusive interview with the New York Times that he’s giving away his company to support environmental protection. Yvon Chouinard, the rock-climber-turned-businessman who has long pushed his company as the face of progressive corporate environmentalism, told the Times that he wants to “give away the maximum amount of money to people who are actively working on saving this planet.” But even in what seems like a best-case development for green capitalism, there’s some important PR spin to wade through.
Meet Yvon Chouinard, the “Existential Dirtbag” Who Gave Patagonia Back to the Planet
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The publication of a magazine article in 2017 “really, really pissed off” Yvon Chouinard, the mountain climber turned reluctant businessman and founder of outdoor clothing company Patagonia. In the...
Will King Charles follow the lead of Patagonia owner’s $3bn giveaway? | Letters
Letter: The Duchy of Cornwall’s business interests could be given to a trust to benefit the environment, suggests Prof Alan Bleakley
Patagonia Founder Gives Away Entire Company to Save the Planet
A billionaire has given away his multibillion-dollar company, and this time it isn’t to furtively advance conservative politics. Together with his family, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has offloaded the outdoor clothing business to a trust and a nonprofit, with the goal of fighting climate change and conserving land. The company, reportedly worth some $3 billion, will also donate all of its profits to those same causes. That could equate to an additional $100 million or so each year. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” Chouinard told The New York Times. Read it at New York Times
Patagonia made him a billionaire. Now he's giving it away to save the climate
Yvon Chouinard has always said Patagonia's mission was to protect nature. In donating his shares to a trust and a nonprofit, he ensures his life's work will continue.
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
Patagonia founder is giving away his billion dollar company and ensuring that all profits go towards fighting climate change
Yvon Chouinard announced Wednesday he is giving away his multi-billion dollar company, Patagonia. Chouinard said instead of selling it or taking it public, Patagonia will be owned by a trust and nonprofit. The trust is set up to ensure Patagonia's profits go towards addressing climate change. Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard...
