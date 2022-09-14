ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Homeless man slugs elderly woman, hits baby with bottle in NYC rampage

By Reuven Fenton, Larry Celona, Amanda Woods, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTb94_0hvbY1dK00

A homeless vagrant went off the rails on the Upper East Side Wednesday, slugging a 71-year-old cancer survivor and striking a 1-year-old girl in the head with a bottle before good Samaritans stepped in and held him for cops.

The crazed suspect, identified by police as Antonio Marquez, 53, allegedly went on his rampage on Third Avenue — and is now charged with felony assault.

“We crossed Third Avenue and all of a sudden a bottle gets thrown at my 1-year-old,” said Robert Fitch, who said his 13-month-old daughter, Leona, was struck by the projectile.

“I heard it hit her head,” Fitch said. “It was a water bottle or soda bottle. My wife was pushing the stroller, so I handed her off to my wife. One of the doormen and I confronted the guy and were like, ‘What’s your deal?’ He put up his dukes up and tried to fight me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gy272_0hvbY1dK00
Antonio Marquez n threw the bottle at the baby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gty9U_0hvbY1dK00
Marquez also attacked a 71-year-old cancer survivor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjmov_0hvbY1dK00
The 13-month old baby, named Leona, was hit in the head by the homeless man’s bottle.
NY Post/J. Messerschmidt

But Fitch said several doormen from the area came to his aid and surrounded the brute, holding him there until police showed up and put the handcuffs on him.

He said Leona was not seriously hurt.

The frightening incident began at about 10:50 am when Marquez went up to a 71-year-old woman, who doormen said was a cancer survivor, and punched her, witnesses said.

Marquez had already chased another man, but failed to catch up to him, using a racial slur before he turned on the innocent victims.

“I was talking with my friend and we saw the guy across the avenue arguing with another guy,” said doorman Fernando Ortega. “They ran straight down and we didn’t pay attention until he punched the old lady and she fell. She was walking toward him and he was walking toward her, and he just punched her in the face.

“Then he picked up a bottle and threw it at a little baby,” Ortega said. “After that we all got together and cornered the guy until the police came.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXHV8_0hvbY1dK00
Fernando Ortega, a doorman who witnessed the incident, helped restrain the man.
J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

He said Marquez pleaded, “Sorry, sorry, sorry. I just want to go to the train.”

Another doorman, Mike Lombardi, said the elderly victim is a cancer survivor “who was coming back from rehab” when she was slugged.

“She managed to get up and make it over here,” Lombardi said.

Meanwhile, little Leona’s dad said similar violent encounters with the city homeless have become all too common in the Big Apple.

“It’s wild,” Fitch said. “Every since they started pushing them out of the subway we have seen more and more homeless guys in this area. Up until a year ago we really didn’t see that many.”

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Three teenage girls who robbed two male street vendors at knifepoint and are terrorizing NYC neighborhood as cops offer $3,500 reward

Three teenage girls allegedly robbed two male vendors at knifepoint in New York City and told them to 'go back to Mexico.'. The girls, who appear to be in their teens, reportedly robbed two vendors, 37 and 38, in a parking lot around 3.30pm on August 12 on River Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx, near Yankee Stadium.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cop Clocks Tiny Woman in Horrific Video of Chaotic Arrest

On Tuesday, shocking video emerged of a New York City cop decking a small woman in the face after they exchanged shoves in Harlem.The viral video, taken by a bystander on 136th St in Central Harlem, shows the not-yet-identified woman appearing to strike the officer’s shoulder with an open hand after he pushed her away from the scene of an arrest.Then the officer advances, hitting her hard and dropping her to the ground, where she appears to writhe in pain. The cops at the scene then proceed to handcuff the woman before the video ends.The officer wore a badge and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
TheDailyBeast

Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say

A man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massacre itself is heartbreaking, the alleged motive behind it is equally chilling.Lu is suspected of wiping out the Sun family because he was...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Ortega
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugs#Doorman#Violent Crime#Ny Post J
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: South Sudanese diplomat accused of raping his neighbor is shown passed out in the street as neighbors reveal he's a married 'drunk' with four young kids who police let go after he invoked immunity... and now he's nowhere to be found

The South Sudanese diplomat accused of rape is a drunk who is often passed out in the street outside the Bronx building where he is accused of forcing his way into a neighbor's apartment and sexually assaulting her, DailyMail.com can reveal. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, 46, lives in the building...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Woman attacked by charging bear while fixing the lid on her hot tub

A Colorado woman said she was attacked by a charging bear on Wednesday while attempting to fix the lid on her hot tub, according to state officials. The 2 a.m. attack sent the woman to a hospital with a severe laceration and multiple scratches. The attack occurred in New Castle, about three hours west of Denver, after the woman saw that the lid on her hot tub in her backyard was partially removed and went outside to fix it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement. She said a bear then charged and swiped at her, "severely lacerating" her arm before...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Daily Mail

Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy