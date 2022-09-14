ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Construction worker killed during daylight NYC shooting

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A construction worker was shot dead in a broad-daylight shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday, cops said.

The 30-year-old victim had just walked out of a building on Stanley Avenue near Ashford Street just before noon when a gunman pulled up in a silver Honda, “blasted him” and drove off, authorities and sources said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest and once in the knee, police said.

The man was shot dead in broad daylight in Brooklyn.
FNTV
The construction worker was believed to be targeted.
FNTV

Investigators believe the victim, who was on the grounds of NYCHA’s Boulevard Houses at the time of the attack, was targeted in the shooting.

The 911 caller described him as a construction worker, cops said.

He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.
FNTV
The 30-year-old victim was shot multiple times.
FNTV

His name has not been released pending family notification.

The suspect, who wore all black, fled south on Stanley Avenue inside the Honda.

No arrests had been made by later in the afternoon.

