Yakima, WA

Nordstrom Rack coming to Yakima Valley Mall in Fall 2023

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago
Richard Drew

UNION GAP, Wash. — In the Fall of 2023, Yakima Valley Mall will become one of three Northwest locations to welcome a brand new Nordstrom Rack store to its list of establishments.

According to a press release issued on behalf of the mall and Nordstrom Rack, the store will be set up in a 28,000-square-foot space at Yakima’s most popular shopping center.

“We are truly excited to announce the addition of Nordstrom Rack to our fine group of tenants at Valley Mall,” said Fred Bruning, Chairman and Founder, CenterCal Properties. “Bringing the famous Nordstrom name back to the valley has been a goal of ours for many years, and we are sure they will be welcomed warmly by the local community. The addition of Nordstrom Rack underscores our commitment to keeping Valley Mall vibrant and the leader in retail shopping for the entire valley.”

This is one of three new stores being opened up in the Northwest by the Seattle-based company. The other locations will launch concurrently from Salem, Ore. and Olympia, Wash.

These aren’t the only changes coming to the mall either. The former Bank of America location is being turned into a Chuck E. Cheese and the Old Country Buffet is being replaced by a ‘Fuji’ restaurant.

