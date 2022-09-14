Read full article on original website
Related
Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert
Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a "Sound of Music" singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' producers get main claims dismissed in suit from script supervisor
As the "Rust" shooting investigation continues, a Los Angeles judge on Friday dismissed claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the producers of the principal production company. The action comes after Alec Baldwin fired a gun while practicing a shot for the film "Rust" on a New...
Maryland Daily Record
Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2