Cleveland, OH

Tyler Freeman flashes bat and glove for Guardians’ Wednesday win over Angels

By Mitch Spinell
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

In Wednesday afternoon’s 5-3 Cleveland Guardians victory over the Los Angeles Angels, rookie shortstop Tyler Freeman showed out in the field and at the plate.

The 23-year-old roped a game-tying RBI double off Angels reliever Jimmy Herget in the bottom of the 7th inning…

…and one-half of a frame later, tracked down a Mike Trout pop-up into left field territory:

A former 2nd-round draft pick (2017) who was called up to the major leagues on Aug. 3, Freeman contributed to the Guardians' sixth consecutive September win, second consecutive series sweep, and eighth victory in the club's last nine games.

For Freeman, September has been a very productive month at the plate. After an August in which he batted just .194 with six total hits over 37 plate appearances, the rookie has posted a .333 average through eight September games - seven of them starts for the natural shortstop, who has also bounced around at second and third base this season.

“Got put in at shortstop today, but tomorrow could be [at] third," Freeman stated. "Next day could be [at] second. I’m still getting used to that role, and it’s fun. It’s a challenge for sure, and I love challenges.”

As for his web gem, Freeman explained the play as "reactionary", referencing outfielder Steven Kwan's spot on the quickly-fading pop-up: "I've played with him, so I kind of know how he reacts to [fly] balls and stuff. I know he's aggressive, so I just had a little more confidence knowing he was out there, because he'll back off at the last second, and that's what he did."

When asked if he had communicated with Kwan as the ball fell out of the air, Freeman added that the fellow rookie joked, "Say something next time!" after the play.

"He had better eyes than me, because he's seeing the ball in front of him. We're aggressive," Freeman added with a laugh.

As for late hit - part of a 2-for-3 batting performance - Freeman described: “It was awesome. I knew [Herget threw] slider, sinker…he threw a sinker in and I was expecting it in. Just reacted. It was fun.”

Freeman was asked if his recent influx of at-bats helped him develop a more consistent level of play: “It’s helped me, but I treat every day as if I’m in the starting lineup. Whether it be getting reps in the cage, taking ground balls outside…I do my best to try and stay ready each and every day. But, it sure has helped a little bit.”

Now Freeman, one of 13 rookies on Cleveland's roster, will continue to try and contribute for a team fighting for the AL Central division title, especially with nine upcoming games between the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins - the first of which arrives on Thursday against the White Sox at Progressive Field.

