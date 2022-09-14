Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police to host open house September 24th
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Regional Training Center at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive. The event will provide a chance for anyone in the community to learn more about CPD's operations, in addition to being part of the department's recruitment initiative.
