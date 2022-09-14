ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

Columbia Police to host open house September 24th

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Regional Training Center at 5001 Meyer Industrial Drive. The event will provide a chance for anyone in the community to learn more about CPD's operations, in addition to being part of the department's recruitment initiative.
COLUMBIA, MO
Man seriously injured in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY — A Pilot Grove man was seriously injured after a crash in Cooper County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on 135 at Mount Vernon around 6:18 p.m. The crash occurred when Ryan Houltzhouser, 29, was driving a...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Report finds Jefferson City housing in low supply

JEFFERSON CITY — A new report headed to the Jefferson City Council next week finds housing, particularly for middle-income earners, to be in low supply in Missouri's Capital City. The report, released to the public on September 1, was a federally-funded initiative from Jefferson City and RKG Associates, with...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Reversal of Fortune: Cavaliers 3-0 after two starts of 0-3

JEFFERSON CITY — This isn’t just a case of losing games and winning games. It’s how they lost and how they won. Last year, the Capital City Cavaliers lost football games to Warrensburg and Hickman by a combined 52 points. This year, the Cavs beat those same...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

