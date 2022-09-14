ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

North Platte Post

Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced

The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
