North Platte High School twins get homecoming king, queen honor nod
North Platte High School senior twins were named the homecoming king and queen Wednesday during the school's parade and rally in the Canteen District.
Post Podcast: Gov. Ricketts talks about town halls in Alliance, Ogallala
Today Kalin Krohe spoke with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts about his upcoming town hall meetings in Alliance and Ogallala, expansion of high-speed broadband access, protection of Nebraska’s water resources, his thoughts on the Panhandle wildfire and more. To learn more about the town hall meetings click HERE.
Winners of National Avocado Launching Championship announced
The first annual National Avocado Launching Championship came to a close Sept. 10 after a day filled with comradery, competition, and of course, flying avocados. This inaugural event, at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, consisted of a Friday night event for the contestants. They were given the opportunity to test out their launching mechanisms one last time and get a feel for where the competition would be taking place. Big Dan and the Jelly Stingers played live music, dinner was served by Bunkhouse Creations & Dusti Rhoads by M Bar M, the beer garden was open, and the competition was fired up! After four hours of test launches the evening ended and the anticipation of Saturday morning was high.
North Platte High Theatre Department presents 'Blue Stockings'
North Platte High School Theatre Department will present Blue Stockings by Jessica Swale on October 7th and 8th at 7:00 pm in the NPHS Performing Arts Center. The North Platte High School theatre department is currently working on Jessica Swale’s Blue Stockings for their fall production. Director Brittany McDaniel...
Highway 30 near North Platte reopen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Nebraska Department of Transportation said US Highway 30 near North Platte is open. Officials said the closure and detour were necessary to complete construction near the North Platte River Bridge, just east of North Platte. Officials said this was the first of three planned detours for the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lake Ogallala to be drained
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Water levels at Lake Ogallala will be going down, but the drought has nothing to do with it. Nebraska Public Power District said they will begin draining the western Nebraska lake later this month. It's part of their ongoing maintenance to the Keystone Diversion Dam on the...
North Platte High Booster Club hosts Homecoming parade, pep rally
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte High School Booster Club is inviting the community to get in the Homecoming Spirit with a parade and community pep rally. With the Homecoming game against Columbus on Friday at Bauer Field, organizers want the community to get in the spirit. The parade will be...
knopnews2.com
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance on Keystone Diversion Dam south river gates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step down releases...
knopnews2.com
Catastrophic power failure for North Platte 911
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Thursday’s early morning hours, the local 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls, received non-emergency telephone calls, and more. This is the second time the North Platte 911 Center has suffered from a “catastrophic power failure” in six months.
knopnews2.com
Scattered thunderstorms Thursday; Stronger storms possible Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the day Thursday and Friday, the theme will be overcast conditions with scattered thunderstorms encompassing the region with some being on the strong side Friday. Due to a semi-slow moving cold front to our north and east will continue to move towards the northeast...
Grand Island man wins NPCC raffle car
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Jeremy Bonahoom is the winner of the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car - a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442. His ticket was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte on Saturday. Bonahoom was not present for the announcement but was notified by phone of his win.
Ricketts to host 'Broadband, Water' Town Halls in Alliance, Ogallala
LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance, repairs
Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley Hydro into Lake Ogallala...
Alarm at Adams Middle School was false alarm
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte Public Schools officials said an alarm at the end of the school day on Wednesday was just a false alarm. District spokesperson Tina Smith said in an email to families that at around 3:26 p.m., the fire alarms sounded at Adams Middle School. Smith said most...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
