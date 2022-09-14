ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

ECSO: Man dies after being found with 'possible' gunshot wound in Oakwood Terrace

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucFBR_0hvbVOJV00

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection with the death of a Pensacola man who was transported to the hospital with a "possible" gunshot wound just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital with an abdominal wound after he was found at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex off Truman Avenue, according to ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

The victim died of his injuries Wednesday night and the ECSO changed the case to a death investigation, Lewis said.

Lewis told the News Journal that authorities originally thought the injury was a gunshot wound, but they were unsure after the victim was transported to the hospital.

Prior incident: ECSO investigation rules Oakwood Terrace shooting death as self defense

Still searching: ECSO searching for suspect in a shooting at Massachusetts Avenue apartment complex

"We aren't currently 100% sure it's a gunshot wound," Lewis said. "But it was a wound in the abdomen area."

Lewis also said the Sheriff's Office doesn't yet know how the victim received the wound, and the ECSO is still looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO: Man dies after being found with 'possible' gunshot wound in Oakwood Terrace

Comments / 3

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 38-year-old: Escambia Co. Deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Alonzo Anthony Wright, 38, was last seen at around 6:20 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 on the 2700-block of N. Q St., according […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Pensacola felon flees police, arrested with array of drugs: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for several drug charges after fleeing from police on two separate occasions this week, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Adrian Kiwane Hale, 25, was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, trafficking methamphetamine, hydrocodone and cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended or […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run, Milton Police looking for SUV

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department is looking for an SUV they believe was involved in a hit-and-run.  Milton Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the shoulder of Caroline Street near Mayo Park. The SUV sped away from the crash, according to a Facebook post from the […]
MILTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Oakwood Terrace#Ecso#The News Journal#The Sheriff S Office#Bjohnson Pnj Com
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 police chases, 2 arrests in Mobile overnight

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects were taken into custody from two separate police chase incidents, one Wednesday night and the other Thursday morning, according to Mobile Police. Police said they arrested Damion Little, 26, after he lead officers on a pursuit, which ended when his car came to a stop at Craft Hwy […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

More charges for man who attempted carjacking at Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the man who was arrested after an attempted carjacking at a Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A will now have more charges following a further investigation. William Branch was charged with robbery and robbery carjacking without firearm or weapon. According to the arrest report, Branch approached […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Business owner arrested for allegedly trafficking marijuana: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with trafficking marijuana in Mobile, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The Narcotics/Vice Unit and K-9 Unit executed search warrants, which is when officers arrested Truong Truong, 42, at his business. Truong is the owner of Hao’s BiDa on Government Boulevard where the first […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crash suspect kicked out of Mississippi courtroom after outburst

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday was a dramatic day in court for the 21-year-old woman who was accused of leaving the scene of an accident that sparked a business fire. Kalyn Jones was kicked out of court during her initial appearance on Wednesday after a loud, expletive-laced outburst in the courtroom. Jones was initially charged […]
BON SECOUR, AL
WKRG News 5

Brewton Police looking for missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing. Police said Leslie Rochelle Kelley, 23, may be in the Brewton area. Police said Kelley is about 5′ 4″. No other descriptive details were made available. Police said if you have any information about […]
BREWTON, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy